Nashville, TN

Grand Prix road closures underway in Nashville, here's which streets to avoid

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Nashville's streets will transform into a racetrack this week for the return of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to downtown.

Road closures started as early as Sunday , July 31, and will continue throughout the week as the streets make way for events leading up to the big race. More than 100,000 people attended last year's inaugural event.

FanFest kicks off the weekend Thursday on Broadway. Tim McGraw will be performing at the event Saturday night and Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce will headline on Sunday.

McGraw's only TN show: Tim McGraw tour 2022 includes Nashville concert before Music City Grand Prix IndyCar race

What to know: Music City Grand Prix hits the streets of Nashville

Here's the full breakdown of road closures:

Sunday

The following road will be closed since 8 a.m. Sunday, and will fully reopen at 6 a.m. on Aug. 8.

  • S. 2nd St. from Russell to Victory

Monday

The following roads will be closed since 8 a.m. Monday and will reopen 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

  • S. 2nd St. from Woodland to Victory
  • Victory from S. 1st St. to Titans Way
  • Titans Way from Victory to Russell St.
  • Russell St. from Titans Way to Interstate Dr.
  • S. 1st St. from Russell to Woodland

Wednesday

The following roads will be closed beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, and will reopen 6 a.m. Aug. 8:

  • S. 2nd St. from Victory to Shelby St.
  • S. 2nd St. from Shelby St. to Crutcher
  • Sylvan from S. 2nd St. to S. 3rd St.
  • S. 3rd St. from Sylvan to Crutcher
  • S. 1st St./Davidson from Victory to S. 2nd St.
  • Victory from S. 2nd St. to S. 1st St.
  • Interstate Dr. from Woodland to Shelby St.
  • KVB/Shelby* from S. 4th St. to 2nd Ave. S.
  • 1st Ave. S. from Molloy to Hermitage
  • Hermitage* from KVB to Peabody
  • Hermitage from Peabody to Lea
  • Peabody from Hermitage to 2nd Ave. S.
  • 1st Ave. S. from Hermitage to Peabody
  • Rutledge from Peabody to Lea
  • I-24 Southbound— Shelby St. Exit

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Grand Prix road closures underway in Nashville, here's which streets to avoid

