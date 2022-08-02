Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, De Witt, Fulton, Logan, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 07:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; De Witt; Fulton; Logan; Macon; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Tazewell; Woodford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Fayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Agricultural levee begins to be slightly overtopped. No residences are affected at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7:00 am) Location Stg Stage Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Kaskaskia River Vandalia 18.0 19.1 22.2 19.4 10.2 6.5 5.7
Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Mercer, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Mercer; Warren Patchy Dense Fog this Morning Areas of fog will continue through the morning commute. Visibilities below one mile are expected, with some areas of locally dense fog reducing visibilities to under a quarter mile. Conditions are expected to improve by mid morning. If traveling this morning in foggy areas, slow down and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN KANKAKEE...FORD...NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowell to near Martinton to 6 miles west of Paxton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kankakee, Lowell, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Crescent City, Danforth, Sun River Terrace and Melvin. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 271 and 311. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Witt, Logan, McLean by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern De Witt County in central Illinois Southwestern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McLean, or 14 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Heyworth and Bloomington. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 140 and 157. Interstate 74 between mile markers 134 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
