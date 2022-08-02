Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Fayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Agricultural levee begins to be slightly overtopped. No residences are affected at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7:00 am) Location Stg Stage Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Kaskaskia River Vandalia 18.0 19.1 22.2 19.4 10.2 6.5 5.7

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO