ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘Rough day’: Parents of Sandy Hook victim testify in Alex Jones’ trial

By Avery Travis
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8ILM_0h1nXelI00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last nine years have been a living hell for Neil Heslin, the father of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to his testimony at Alex Jones’ defamation trial.

He blamed that “hell” on Jones, the Austin-based talk show host , for calling the shooting a hoax and discussing conspiracy theories about it on his site, Infowars . Heslin likened Jones to a “match that started a fire.”

Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the mother of his son, are suing Jones for defamation and emotional damages.

They arrived at the Travis County courthouse Tuesday morning with a security detail. Their attorneys explained the two parents had faced “run-ins” over the weekend and needed to be in protective custody.

One of their attorneys, Mark Bankston, said he told his clients he was proud of them for taking the stand but knew this was going to be a “rough day.”

“While this trial has focused a lot on the antics of Mr. Jones,” Bankston said, “the real story of this trial is what happened to Neil and Scarlett.”

Nightmares, security concerns: Experts in Alex Jones’ defamation trial say Sandy Hook parents are terrified

The family’s attorneys put up a photo of Heslin and Scarlett’s son, Jesse, in front of the court. Heslin described his son as a “force who came into the room and an “old soul.” Lewis later described Jesse as “larger than life.”

Heslin then described the day he held his son’s body, telling the jury, “I lied about nothing. I’m here in this courtroom telling the truth.”

Earlier in the trial, another Infowars’ host previously testified about a 2017 broadcast where he questioned Heslin’s statement that he held his son with a bullet hole in his head.

Heslin says he first heard the conspiracy theory that Sandy Hook was fake in 2013, but “as time went on, I realized how truly dangerous it was.” He said people began confronting him on the street and in public about these theories – and that became “a way of life.” The father said any apology at this point would not be sincere, which is why he and Lewis are asking for accountability.

Jones did not appear at the courthouse for Heslin’s testimony, but instead was broadcasting live on Infowars. The family’s attorneys played a clip of the broadcast, where Jones called Heslin “slow” and said he was being manipulated.

Jones’ team — and later Jones, who arrived the the courthouse during the lunch break — argued the clip left out the parts of the broadcast where he acknowledged the parents as real parents who lost their child.

‘This case is bigger than them’: Sandy Hook family attorney says of Alex Jones’ defamation trial

Lewis spoke to Jones directly from the witness stand.

“I know there are hoaxes that are out there, but this was an incredibly real event. I lived it, and it is unbelievable that you continue to say it didn’t happen,” she said.

Jones was seen shaking his head when Lewis asked him if he continued to promote the conspiracy for monetary gain.

“You don’t understand the net that is cast in a negative way. You don’t understand that, and I don’t think you will understand unless there is some form of punishment that is significant — that would make you understand this is real. This isn’t staged,” she said, referring to testimony from one of his producers last week.

In interviews outside the courtroom, Jones has insisted he is being robbed of his right to a trial by jury, since the judge already ruled him liable in this case by default — for failing to produce evidence and follow court orders. The jury in this trial will be tasked with deciding how much money he owes Heslin and Lewis, not with determining his liability in the case.

Within minutes of being sworn in a witness, Jones told the parents, “I never intentionally tried to hurt you.” He then insisted he never said their names until this litigation was filed.

Tempers flare between attorneys for Sandy Hook victim’s family, Alex Jones over use of Infowars videos

Jones explained his show functions as a talk radio show, where callers can share their opinion and where the hosts read news articles by Infowars writers, or other outlets, and discuss the contents.

“Whatever it is [the audience] can choose to go look it up for themselves. We are just covering what is in this,” he said.

Lately, Jones said they have been sharing opinions less frequently because “bad guys” will “edit tapes” to misrepresent what was said on the show. He said Infowars didn’t send any writers to Uvalde, following the shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

He said he wouldn’t “touch” recent incident “with a ten-foot pole,” despite conflicting reports about law enforcement response in Uvalde .

“We have definitely learned a lesson from this process — of not just things we did wrong, but how people misrepresent what we have done,” he said.

At one point, Jones told the jury he was bankrupt . After the jury was sent out of the room, the family’s attorneys called for sanctions on Jones and his defense team over the comments. Plus, they asked the judge to strike the comments from the record, so the jury’s decision would not be affected.

The judge issued a strong warning for Jones: “You must tell the truth while you testify. This is not your show.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

President Joe Biden signed H.R. 3359 on Wednesday, putting the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021 into law. Texas Senator John Cornyn co-sponsored the bill in the senate. The new law requires federal agencies to revisit cold case murders and apply new technologies. The Austin yogurt shop...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
News Channel 25

Texas man accused of killing grandmother after argument

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother following a 'verbal disturbance.'. Police said on July 22 around 9:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, the victim's daughter called to report her mother, Yong Dennerly, and her son, Kenneth Owens Jr., were arguing. The victim's daughter called police again around 9:50 p.m. saying she believed Owens 'may have done something' to Dennerly.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Prayer post removed after three days

On Monday, the Liberty Hill Independent School District removed a post from its Facebook page after public reaction was divided over the appropriateness of its content. The post, entitled “20 Days of Prayer” was placed on the page by Superintendent Steve Snell on July 29, then removed three days later after it had become a lightning rod for controversy in the community.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
spectrumlocalnews.com

Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
TEXAS STATE
lhindependent.com

Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns

Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
BERTRAM, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say

Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Jones#Violent Crime
fox7austin.com

UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

JURY TRIAL BEGINS FOR RETIRED BLUE BELL CREAMERIES PRESIDENT

The jury trial for former Blue Bell Creameries president Paul Kruse has begun. A jury of 12 men and four women was selected on Monday, and opening arguments took place on Tuesday in the trial in Austin, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Kruse faces federal felony conspiracy...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reform Austin

Texans Travel To Austin To Debate CRT

After months of controversy over public school lessons and library books, educators, parents, and advocacy groups from around Texas came together to discuss a once-in-a-decade rewrite of the state’s social studies curriculum. The debate over how race and LGBTQ issues are taught in public schools has become a huge...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Dog killings worry Bertram residents

At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
BERTRAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy