KY Gov. Beshear: “It Will Take Years To Rebuild”

Read on www.kurv.com
Related
kurv.com
Far-Right Mayor Wins GOP Primary For Nashville US House Seat
(AP) — Far-right candidate Andy Ogles has won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville. The longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper, retired after GOP state lawmakers carved the city into three districts, favoring their party for each seat. The Democratic race for governor,...
kurv.com
Takeaways: Abortion Backlash In Kansas, Greitens’ Collapse
(AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion, and voters in Missouri repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a Senate seat. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to...
kurv.com
Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly California Fire
(AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and say the blaze probably will remain stalled through the weekend. Fire officials say the McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained Wednesday night and crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze. The fire didn’t advance Wednesday, following several days of thunderstorms that provided cloudy, rainy weather. An evacuation order for residents of Yreka was downgraded to a warning but authorities warn the massive fire that began last Friday still poses a threat. The blaze began last Friday and has scorched 90 square miles of forest, burned more than 100 homes and buildings and killed four people.
kurv.com
Indiana Rep. Walorski Killed In Car Crash, Her Office Says
(AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. That’s according to a statement Wednesday from her office. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kurv.com
Police: Indiana Congresswoman’s Staff Member Caused Fatal Car Crash
Police say a staffer for Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski caused her fatal car crash. The crash killed Walorski, two of her staff members, and a woman in another car just outside Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the staffer driving the SUV carrying Walorski crossed...
kurv.com
San Benito Enacts Stage Two Water Restrictions
Another Rio Grande Valley community is enacting water restrictions due to low reservoir levels. San Benito will enter Stage Two water restrictions this weekend. All municipal water usage will be cut, and residents need to restrict the use of water for landscaping and irrigation, car washing and filling swimming pools and hot tubs. Anyone violating the restrictions faces fines of up to 200-dollars a day.
kurv.com
TX Back To School Shoppers Get To Buy Tax-Free This Weekend
The annual tax-free weekend starts this Friday across Texas. Shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday that runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7th. The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks, sold for less than a hundred...
kurv.com
Ex-Wife Of NTX Man Accused In “Honor Killings” Takes Stand
The former wife of the North Texas man accused of killing his daughters in a so-called “honor killing” is taking the stand. Patricia Owens told a Dallas County jury she and her daughters fled Yaser Said in late 2007 because he was controlling. Owens says they returned days later because Said promised everything would be okay and so one of the daughters could finish high school.
Comments / 0