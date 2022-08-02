Fans set to boycott The View if ‘Trump Traitor Trash’ Alyssa Farah is hired

A s fans await The View’s announcement of who will be the ABC talk show’s new co-host, some are threatening to boycott watching should Alyssa Farah Griffin be selected.

A co-host vacancy became available after Meghan McCain announced her departure from The View last summer, citing hostility from the other hosts.

Farah, the former White House director of strategic communications under the Trump administration , has been rumored to take McCain's seat on The View .

(Screenshot / ABC) Alyssa Farah Griffin has been a frequent guest co-host of the The View. She is rumored to be the show's permanent replacement for Meghan McCain, who announced her departure from The View last summer.

The former Trump staffer has guest-hosted several times, giving viewers time to oppose an official placement.

“I’ll #BoycottTheView permanently if they hire #TrumpTraitorTrash,” a viewer wrote on Twitter.



Another viewer wrote : “The one nice thing about Alyssa Farah Griffin being named a permanent co-host on @TheView is that I will now have an extra 200 hours a year. What could you accomplish with another 200 hours a year? #BoycottTheView #TheView.”

Others suggested ABC was misguided about the potential benefits of Farah joining The View.

“@abcnews thinks it will give them higher ratings. They miscalculated,” a Twitter user said.

Farah has defended herself against critics who say she shifted to an “anti-Trump” philosophy after National Review pointed out the drastic political transformation.



"Personal thread: National Review has a piece out on me about how I've 'changed.' I didn't read it but want to share this for those who don't know: I worked for VP Mike Pence for 2 years. I will always be grateful & honored to have served in that role," Farah tweeted.

She then added that she went on to become a part of former President Donald Trump's administration and worked in the Department of Defense.

"I haven't stopped using my voice since to condemn his lies & unfitness for office. I remain a conservative who believes in limited federal government & a robust national defense," Farah said.



Farah became a CNN contributor after leaving the White House.

The View said it would make its announcement this Thursday.