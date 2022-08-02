ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain in Casper on Tuesday

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on oilcity.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
City
Riverton, WY
oilcity.news

Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Car drives into irrigation ditch outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In the morning of Wednesday, August 3, emergency crews responded to a call reporting a vehicle that had driven off Highway 20/26 and into a large irrigation canal. According to a post from the Natrona County Fire District, on arrival, there was only a...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
visitcasper.com

7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming

One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Atkinson; Atkinson; Alm

Joshua Lee Atkinson, 50, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Joshua “Josh” was born on January 14, 1972 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Laurie (Atkinson) Kihle. Josh moved with his mother as an infant to Cheyenne, Wyoming and then soon on to Casper, where he...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Troopers book suspects in two separate stolen vehicle chases Thursday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers chased two stolen vehicles in separate incidents within hours early Thursday morning, according to a release from the WHP. The first incident touched off around 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne after a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the release said.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy