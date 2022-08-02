Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain in Casper on Tuesday

Read on oilcity.news
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
Casper has 70% chance of showers, thunderstorms Friday, 60% on Saturday; heavy rain possible
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to be sunny with a high near 94 degrees on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 95 degrees, with showers...
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Casper heat to reach near 99 degrees Thursday before 50% chance of storms, hail Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect a high near 89 degrees on Wednesday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Thursday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with a forecast near...
Sugarloaf Fire containment increases to 31% in Wyoming; monsoonal moisture expected Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Containment of the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has increased to 31%, fire managers said in an update posted to InciWeb on Friday. The fire is listed at 839 acres with 277 personnel assigned to help fight it. The fire area is likely to receive some rain on Friday and Saturday.
Sugarloaf Fire evacuations lifted in Wyoming; weekend cold front, showers expected
CASPER, Wyo. — All evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak were lifted on Wednesday, a Thursday morning update from fire managers said. Containment on the 839-acre fire grew to 23% with cloudy conditions suppressing fire activity on Wednesday. The fire area did...
Cottonwood Beach to be accessible from Kortes Road starting Saturday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cottonwood Beach campgrounds at Alcova will be accessible via Kortes Road off Highway 220 starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department. Kortes Road south of Cottonwood to Miracle Mile, Pedro Mountains, and Pathfinder will be closed...
Heads up, drivers: Casper street closures for Aug. 4–12
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the City of Casper shared a list of some street closures drivers can expect around town between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12. The list of closures is not exhaustive regarding detours or closures that drivers may face around the city. More information about closures that may be in effect is available under the Travel & Transportation tab at the Natrona Regional Geospatial Cooperative website.
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft are supporting response to...
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Car drives into irrigation ditch outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In the morning of Wednesday, August 3, emergency crews responded to a call reporting a vehicle that had driven off Highway 20/26 and into a large irrigation canal. According to a post from the Natrona County Fire District, on arrival, there was only a...
Natrona Emergency Management: residents should protect homes, prepare fire evacuation plans
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Natrona County Emergency Management urged residents to take action to protect homes against fire and to develop evacuation plans in the event of an emergency. NCEM said people should create and maintain a defensible space around homes and work to protect them against flying...
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
WYDOT presents State Transportation Improvement Program to county commissioners
CASPER, Wyo. — District Engineer Mark Ayen presented WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program to the Natrona County Commissioners during their regular work session Tuesday, Aug. 2. The program outlines plans for the department’s projects in Natrona County for the rest of 2022 through 2028. Ayen highlighted that this...
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
BLM offering North Platte River commercial fishing guide permit for Gray Reef to Casper stretch
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management High Plains District is seeking applications from commercial fishing guides interested in a special recreation permit to operate on the North Platte River. One commercial guide permit for the Gray Reef to Casper stretch of the river is being offered, the...
Obituaries: Atkinson; Atkinson; Alm
Joshua Lee Atkinson, 50, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Joshua “Josh” was born on January 14, 1972 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Laurie (Atkinson) Kihle. Josh moved with his mother as an infant to Cheyenne, Wyoming and then soon on to Casper, where he...
Wyoming Game and Fish report details how $10.5M in habitat projects benefits 800+ wildlife species
CASPER, Wyo. — With help from some conservation partners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invested $10.5 million into aquatic and terrestrial habitat projects in 2021. On Monday, Game and Fish released its 2021 Statewide Habitat Plan Annual Report detailing the projects and how they help over 800 wildlife species in Wyoming.
Troopers book suspects in two separate stolen vehicle chases Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers chased two stolen vehicles in separate incidents within hours early Thursday morning, according to a release from the WHP. The first incident touched off around 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne after a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the release said.
Lendon James & the HWY 34 Band playing David Street Station Thursday; Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Band to open
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station’s summer concert series will continue on Thursday, Aug. 4 with country music from Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band. Buffalo, Wyoming–based bluegrass, country and gospel trio Prairie Wildfire Band will open, with music set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, David Street Station said.
