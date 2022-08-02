Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain in Casper on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO