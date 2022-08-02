ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Woman attacked walking dog in Brooklyn 00:19

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick.

Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside.

The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 24

E-Man
2d ago

Remember democrat voters you voted for this. You can’t blame anyone else for it but yourself. No accountability for crimes being done. No law and order. You can’t blame the republicans for it.

Reply(4)
9
E.Steven Lane Corder
2d ago

Yea the attacker hates that she can't stop eating Mcdoubles and the chic she attacked was looking slim and trim and full of self control

Reply
6
Blue Lives Matter More!!
2d ago

Of course, the typical criminal!! These people just don’t get tired of committing crime after crime 24/7!!

Reply
5
 

