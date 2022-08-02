ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Rekindles School Police Officer’s Looming Fears

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Uvalde School Shooting: Insights from the Investigation

The horrifying events of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, remind us of the need to better protect our schools and to have well-constructed plans in place before tragedies occur. The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting recently published a report with the results of their investigation, which provides a lot of insight into the failures of security protocols and law enforcement responses associated with this event.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre. Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo postponed again

UVALDE, Texas – A termination hearing for Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo scheduled for Thursday has been postponed for a second time. According to Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of Communications and Marketing for the district, the hearing was postponed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney due to a scheduling conflict.
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde DA defends choice to shield records

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee defended her choice to delay the release of information around the Robb Elementary massacre to lawmakers and media outlets, saying it could possibly compromise charges she eventually might file. The tug-of-war over information – and early stumbles in presenting facts on the elementary campus...
UVALDE, TX
kjrh.com

10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days

After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX

