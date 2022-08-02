Read on www.theverge.com
YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes After Appearing to Mock TikTok Creator Who Is Deaf in Video
YouTube personality and Swedish gamer PewDiePie has apologized after facing backlash for appearing to mock a TikTok creator who is deaf in a recent video. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old — who has 111 million YouTube subscribers and whose behavior has caused a number of controversies over the years — posted a video on his channel titled "My Dog Cringes at TikToks," in which he shared his reaction to a number of videos he found "cringe."
What Did Facebook Do Now?
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Would you rather watch a video of a man you don’t know rescue a...
NFL・
This Social Media App Aims to Compete With Facebook, Twitter
Every app store is already full of heavily populated social media options for people who wish to share in public spaces. From Meta's undefined Instagram and Facebook to Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, it seems at a glance that there's not much new to innovate on. That said,...
The Verge
Beyoncé edits two songs on Renaissance after social backlash
Even Beyoncé is not immune to the cycle of outrage. Though her critically acclaimed latest album, Renaissance, has been out for less than a week, Beyoncé is already making changes to two of her songs after being called out on social media. The singer got into a beef...
Instagram's Newest Feature Is Copied From Another App
In the world of social media, everyone copies everyone. After the most popular apps launched years ago like Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, FaceBook and Instagram (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, and Snapchat (SNAP) - Get Snap Inc. Class A Report, other social media apps have attempted to copy their formulas and have, for the most part, not succeeded.
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
BET
Dillard’s Clerk Fired For Using N-Word In Viral Video
A Dillard’s employee in Dallas has been fired after he allegedly yelled the N-word at a Black father who showed graceful restraint to the worker in a video that went viral. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black man is heard saying, “My 10-year-old son heard you call me ‘a fucking n*****,’ I want you to know this is unacceptable.”
Alex Jones Declares Himself a 'Human Supremacist' in Viral InfoWars Clip
Alex Jones has been previously mocked for warning against the dangers of alleged aliens who want to turn humans into "cyborg slaves of Satan."
Mourning On Facebook
Death and dying are sensitive subjects to discuss, especially with strangers. While more and more people are using social media to talk about their loss, is it appropriate to mourn on Facebook?
The Verge
The best burns Twitter’s lawyers deployed to deny Elon Musk’s claims
So I don’t know entirely what’s in Elon Musk’s counterclaims against Twitter — they are still under seal — but I did get an inkling today, when Twitter dropped its response. It’s spicy! Rather than let Musk get his complaints out first, Twitter went ahead and released a blow-by-blow response, the better with which to dunk on Elon along the way.
The Verge
The Twitter v. Elon trial pregame heats up
This Week In Elon, we’re talking about M&A again — but this time, we mean mergers and acquisitions — not marriages and affairs. The Delaware Court of Chancery handed Elon Musk an unfavorably speedy schedule last month in his ongoing fight to not buy Twitter, and now we’ve got specific dates for the trial: Elon and Twitter will square off from October 17th to October 21st. That leaves two and a half months for both parties to fight over what evidence they’ll get to introduce, and Twitter has already started digging — while Musk has been preparing a counterstrike with whatever dirt he’s already got.
Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!
Is nothing in life sacred? Haven't we earned the right to live in a world absolutely drowning in streaming services? After all, don't most of us want too many choices? Recently, HBO Max has been making some very bizarre moves that have left subscribers feeling nervous and a bit angry about its future. Is HBO Max getting canceled? You can pry it from our cold, dead, carpal tunnel syndrome-riddled hands.
French Scientist Trolls Twitter By Claiming Chorizo Slice Is Actually A Distant Star
You never sausage a star as this.
The Verge
Facebook’s shuttering its live shopping feature to focus on Reels
Facebook is shutting down live shopping, its QVC-like livestream feature that lets creators broadcast and sell products to an audience (via TechCrunch). The feature will officially shut down on October 1st, and Facebook says it’s part of the company’s initiative to shift focus to Reels. “As consumers’ viewing...
The Verge
ChromeOS 104 is rolling out with a new dark theme, and automatic transitions
Google’s newest update for ChromeOS is rolling out to users this week, and one of its new features is support for switching to a dark theme, as 9to5Google reported. Previously hidden behind developer flags while in testing, it finally made an official debut on ChromeOS 104, following dark mode settings popping up more in other Google products.
The Verge
These ‘CSS crimes’ turn social media posts into games
It is a truth universally acknowledged that if you build something on the internet, people will find ways to creatively break it. This is exactly what happened with cohost, a new social media platform that allows posts with CSS. Digging through the #interactables hashtag on cohost reveals a bounty of clickable, CSS-enabled experiments that go far beyond GIFs — there’s a WarioWare mug-catching game, an interactive Habbo tribute, magnetic fridge poetry, this absolutely bananas cog machine, and even a “playable” Game Boy Color (which was, at one point, used for a “GIF plays Pokémon” event). Yes, there’s also Doom.
'We Were Made to Look Like Fools': TikTok Competitor Triller Reportedly Skipped Out On Paying Black Creators
Creators said they went months without pay, per a report in The Washington Post.
The Verge
This is Elon Musk’s case alleging Twitter committed fraud
Now, you can read the entire argument Elon Musk’s lawyers are making that his latest change of heart is actually all Twitter’s fault, laid out in this 165-page document just made public by the Delaware Court of Chancery. You know the basics of the story. Musk bought a...
