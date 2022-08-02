ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

British oil giant BP achieves highest profits in 14 years

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVTHm_0h1nX2V300

B ritish oil giant BP achieved its highest profits in 14 years in the second quarter, earning $8.5 billion as drivers feel pain at the pump.

The record profits come as gas prices soar for consumers, with average prices sitting at $8.50 per gallon in the United Kingdom and $4.19 in the United States, according to AAA. While some analysts fear prices could rise amid sanctions against oil-rich Russia, BP celebrated the strong quarter.

BIDEN GOES AFTER OIL REFINERS FOR DRIVING UP GAS PRICES

"Today’s results show that bp continues to perform while transforming. Our people have continued to work hard throughout the quarter helping to solve the energy trilemma — secure, affordable, and lower carbon energy. We do this by providing the oil and gas the world needs today — while at the same time, investing to accelerate the energy transition," CEO Bernard Looney said in the report.

The company announced a 10% increase in resilient dividend payments per share for shareholders as a result of the high profits, a marked increase from the $6.2 billion in profits reported the previous quarter.

The oil giant's record profits drew widespread outrage from political figures in the U.S. and the U.K. who accused the company of profiteering at a time when consumers are suffering from record-high gas prices.

"While soaring energy bills force millions families into poverty, BP and its bosses enjoy record profits and multi-million payouts. We need urgent action to tackle the cost of living crisis, including a wealth tax now," tweeted Jeremy Corbyn, a Labour member of Parliament, alongside a link to an article touting BP's profitable quarter.


CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In June, President Joe Biden criticized BP and other oil refiners over accusations that they were profiteering and responsible for the increase in gas prices.

BP estimated that gas prices would remain high as a result of disruptions in Russian supply .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Bernard Looney
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Oil And Gas#Russia#Gas Prices#Wealth Tax#Business Industry#Linus Business#British#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

Fiery moment furious Chinese workers order an ABC journalist to stop filming on public land - before threatening to 'get tough' and tussling with the Aussie camera crew

Shocking footage has aired of the heated moment Chinese construction workers confronted an Australian camera crew filming a major Beijing-backed project in the Solomon Islands. The South Pacific region was rocked earlier this year when the communist superpower signed a bilateral security pact with the Solomon Islands, sparking fears of...
CHINA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy