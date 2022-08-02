Read on www.khou.com
Jenni Morrison
3d ago
Dear Lord please wrap your loving arms around the families of these precious babies ❤
KHOU
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping...
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
KRMG
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. (ncd)
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Where They Lived, Texas Authorities Say
Three young girls — reportedly sisters — were found dead in a pond early Saturday after going missing. Authorities in Texas are now investigating how the lives of Zi’ariel Oliver, 9, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver, 5, were tragically cut short. Investigators in Cass County said...
PHOTOS: Local, state crews battle fires across Central Texas
In Central Texas, Travis County's Blue Bluff Fire, Blanco and Hays counties' Smoke Rider Fire and Gillepsie County's Big Sky Fire are at varying stages of containment.
KHOU
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
KHOU
Goat rancher needs help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire in Central Texas
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
Coast Guard seizes dozens of sharks caught illegally off Texas; Mexican fisherman turned over to Border officers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Coast Guard crews say they busted four men for illegally fishing for sharks in federal waters Tuesday. They seized 40 sharks the boat crew had already caught. Coast Guard crews also confiscated their illegal fishing equipment before turning the four Mexican fishermen over to Border Protection agents.
News Channel 25
Questions remain unanswered in case of TDCJ escapee who allegedly killed 5
CENTERVILLE — Gonzalo Lopez, a known killer, escaped from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody on May 12, 2022. A manhunt ensued — and he allegedly killed a family of five before being gunned down while trying to flee law enforcement. “I mean living like that for...
73 pounds fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Texas Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week."CBP officers are dedicated to protecting our borders and stopping the flow of dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "These seizures are examples of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the border security mission."On July 25, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 14.77 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive inspection led officers...
Three arrested in Texas meth by mail case
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a package from California they say contained almost 900 […]
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman caught after tires flattened on stolen vehicle, sheriff’s office says
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman is behind bars in Texas after a pursuit ended on US 59N over the weekend. Hilma Ziyad, 51, of Louisiana, was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday, July 30. The pursuit started with one Victoria Police Department K9 Officer around 8:15...
Texas juvenile detention center inmates experience ‘appalling’ living conditions, advocates say
The Texas Tribune reported statewide staffing shortages mean children and teenagers are forced to stay in the cells for up to 22 hours a day, without water or bathroom breaks.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
insideedition.com
Missing Texas Mom Chrissy Powell Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in Parked Car at Busy Mall
Nearly three weeks after going missing, a Texas mother of two was found dead in her car parked in a busy shopping mall parking lot. Chrissy Powell’s disappearance received national attention after a Ring camera image showed her hurrying from her home in San Antonio, because she was late for work.
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
