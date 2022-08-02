Dead spider experiments: ‘Necrobotics’ researchers at Rice University unnerving the internet

Read on www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner joins NASA to distribute free lunchboxes to children in Houston
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined NASA Wednesday morning in distributing free Artemis Learning Lunchbox Kits to underserved families and youth in Houston, according to a release. NASA and the Center of Science and Industry have partnered with the Houston Foodbank to give out 2,000 free kits out with...
Click2Houston.com
Doctor discovers vitamin deficiency led to child’s debilitating seizures
LEAGUE CITY – Any parent would be horrified to see their child have a seizure. For one family in League City, their baby hardly ever stopped having them. It turns out, the reason didn’t require harsh medications and treatments - but a vitamin. Learn the details on this...
Click2Houston.com
Crystal Wall’s fitness class guaranteed to make you sweat while having some good, clean fun
HOUSTON – When it comes to fitness classes, you have a lot of options here in Houston. Including Crystal Wall Fitness. You might recognize her name - she’s married to Houston rapper Paul Wall - but she’s a celebrity in her own right. She teaches dance fitness...
Click2Houston.com
UH alumna launches Airbnb business, coaches other minority women on how to make money
HOUSTON – At just 25 years old, University of Houston graduate Kierra Castleberry is making a name for herself in the Airbnb business in Houston and at the same time, making huge money by offering more than 10 properties on the Airbnb vacation rental sight. ”I’m not bragging but...
Click2Houston.com
12th annual Back to School Fest presented by Shell to return to George R. Brown Convention Center
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by representatives from Shell and the Houston Food Bank in a news conference Thursday to announce details on the 12th Annual Back To School Fest presented by Shell. The event will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday, Aug....
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown
HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Click2Houston.com
Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy
Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
Click2Houston.com
Potential magnesium plant in Freeport drawing backlash from residents near Surfside Beach
FREEPORT – Kisuma, the company set to build a magnesium plant in Freeport, said it will bring money and jobs to the area, but across the waterway, on Surfside Beach, there are concerns it could cheapen the aesthetics and lower revenue for business owners. “We had several concerns,” said...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just unfortunate’: West University Place family warns other bank customers about jugging incident that ruined their son’s birthday gift
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE – A West University Place family said their son’s birthday gift was stolen when a thief followed them from a bank Wednesday and burglarized their SUV. It happened around 2:30 p.m. after Krystle Peddle left a bank off Belaire Boulevard and Wesleyan with a cash...
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 3 puppies rescued after owner caught on video pulling, hitting pup, Houston SPCA says
Three puppies were rescued in southeast Houston after their alleged owner was seen on video showing signs of abuse. Officials with the Houston SPCA said they stepped in after the owner was seen grabbing one of the pups by their leg and pulling him through a fence before hitting him multiple times with what appears to be a small tree branch.
Click2Houston.com
Two city of Houston departments tied to William-Paul Thomas’ bribery scheme
When William-Paul Thomas, a former city employee in the Mayor’s Office, took money in exchange for breaking the rules, he necessarily involved at least two other City of Houston departments. The Houston Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for carrying out the certificate of occupancy inspections.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies as result of grass fire that spread to building in Cypress, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – A man was pronounced dead as firefighters worked to put out a 4-alarm fire in the Cy-Fair area Thursday afternoon. The fire started in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail, south of Highway 99 and west of the Dyess Park sports complex. A resident nearby said...
Click2Houston.com
American Red Cross honors 2 Cypress ISD employees for saving life of student athlete during water polo game
HOUSTON – Two Cypress Independent School District employees were awarded by the American Red Cross for using their training to save a student athlete’s life during a water polo game in April, according to a release. Hannah Shaffer and Kristofer Jones, both trained by the American Red Cross,...
Click2Houston.com
🔒 What do you want to know about the weather? Our meteorologists want to answer your pressing questions
Insiders, we want to answer your most pressing weather questions!. KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley and our team will answer your questions live during our upcoming weather special. Have questions about the drought or how things are looking in the tropics? Want to know what the heck a spaghetti...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Flames ignite at chemical plant in Wharton County
Local and surrounding agencies battled a large fire Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at a chemical plant in Wharton County. The blaze ignited at 10 p.m. at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 S. SH 60, according to firefighters. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the...
Click2Houston.com
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
Click2Houston.com
Houston comedian Ali Siddiq gets candid in new stand-up special
HOUSTON – Ali Siddiq joins our H-Town Sitdown to chat about his latest stand-up comedy special ‘The Domino Effect,’ available now on YouTube. In this new project, Siddiq reveals some of the darkest times of his adolescence in Houston which led to his incarceration. Siddiq continues to...
Click2Houston.com
A stormy Friday with a big drop in temperatures
Rain chances increase Friday as an upper level disturbance moves in. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1pm. Chance of precipitation is 60% with a low chance of flooding. Due to the rainfall temperatures won’t be as hot, with highs in the lower and mid-90s. Low flood threat...
