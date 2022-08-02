ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dead spider experiments: ‘Necrobotics’ researchers at Rice University unnerving the internet

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner joins NASA to distribute free lunchboxes to children in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined NASA Wednesday morning in distributing free Artemis Learning Lunchbox Kits to underserved families and youth in Houston, according to a release. NASA and the Center of Science and Industry have partnered with the Houston Foodbank to give out 2,000 free kits out with...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Rice, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown

HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice University#Spiders#The Spider#Advanced Science
Click2Houston.com

Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy

Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s just unfortunate’: West University Place family warns other bank customers about jugging incident that ruined their son’s birthday gift

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE – A West University Place family said their son’s birthday gift was stolen when a thief followed them from a bank Wednesday and burglarized their SUV. It happened around 2:30 p.m. after Krystle Peddle left a bank off Belaire Boulevard and Wesleyan with a cash...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
Click2Houston.com

Two city of Houston departments tied to William-Paul Thomas’ bribery scheme

When William-Paul Thomas, a former city employee in the Mayor’s Office, took money in exchange for breaking the rules, he necessarily involved at least two other City of Houston departments. The Houston Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is responsible for carrying out the certificate of occupancy inspections.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Flames ignite at chemical plant in Wharton County

Local and surrounding agencies battled a large fire Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at a chemical plant in Wharton County. The blaze ignited at 10 p.m. at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 S. SH 60, according to firefighters. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the...
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston comedian Ali Siddiq gets candid in new stand-up special

HOUSTON – Ali Siddiq joins our H-Town Sitdown to chat about his latest stand-up comedy special ‘The Domino Effect,’ available now on YouTube. In this new project, Siddiq reveals some of the darkest times of his adolescence in Houston which led to his incarceration. Siddiq continues to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A stormy Friday with a big drop in temperatures

Rain chances increase Friday as an upper level disturbance moves in. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1pm. Chance of precipitation is 60% with a low chance of flooding. Due to the rainfall temperatures won’t be as hot, with highs in the lower and mid-90s. Low flood threat...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy