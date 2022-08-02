Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows, arraigned in Niagara County court

Read on www.wgrz.com
Amherst father, grandmother slapped with several charges in alleged kidnapping of 4-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping after being accused of abducting his toddler from an Erie County Social Services office during a supervised visit. 22-year-old Shaland S. Souverain abducted his 4-year-old child from the Erie County Department of Social Services office on Union Road in Cheektowaga […]
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert cancelled for Rochester man
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for an 86-year-old Rochester man who has dementia has been cancelled. The alert was issued Thursday evening for Frank A. Gugino. Law enforcement officials believed Gugino was in the Amherst area and was asking for the public's help locating him.
4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC)— Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
Amherst man pleads guilty to attempted robbery charge from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge after he was linked to the crime through DNA evidence. Joseph Whitney, 38, also known as Jamale Whitney, of Amherst pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempted robbery in the second degree (class "D" felony).
Buffalo man indicted for referencing mass shooting while robbing convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon for making threats while robbing a convenience store in May. It is alleged that on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., 45-year-old Sean Q. Ingleman of Buffalo attempted to steal cash from a convenience store on Main St. near West Winspear Ave. in […]
A Shoplifting Incident In WNY Leads To A High-Speed Police Chase
Four shoplifting suspects led police on a high-speed chase in Niagara County. What began as most likely a misdemeanor crime quickly turned into a felonious and dangerous situation. According to Saland Law PC,. The most common criminal charge for shoplifting in New York is Petit Larceny, PL 155.25, which is...
Cheektowaga Man Arrested For Driving With B.A.C. Over 3 Times Legal Limit
A Western New York man was arrested for allegedly driving with Blood Alcohol Content over three times the legal limit. Troopers with the New York State Police received a report about a vehicle driving erratically on I-90 in the Town of Lancaster around 10:45 pm on Monday, August 1, 2022. Troopers pulled the vehicle over after observing it violating several traffic laws.
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for information about Donavan Drive homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Luis Marrero. Marrero was killed on May 4 on Donovan Drive in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday. National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person...
Purple Heart monument planned for Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Those who have been wounded or killed defending our country's freedom will soon have a monument to their sacrifice in Niagara County. Earlier this week, the Niagara County Legislature voted to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the county courthouse in Lockport.
Town of Tonawanda dentist receives jail time for attempted forcible touching
The district attorney's office said the incident occurred on May 27, 2020, at a dental office Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda.
Silver Creek man injured in car accident
HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man was seriously injured in a car accident in Hanover over the weekend, police say. Just after 8 p.m. on July 30, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on Hanover Rd. 30-year-old Michael Cagney of Silver Creek suffered “serious […]
Buffalo man sentenced for killing another driver in Bailey Avenue crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to time in prison for killing another driver in a 2020 Bailey Avenue crash. Cameryon Nelson, 24, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison. Nelson was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and acquitted...
