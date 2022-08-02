Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows, arraigned in Niagara County court

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Luis Marrero. Marrero was killed on May 4 on Donovan Drive in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO