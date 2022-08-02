ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
Three women who came forward after a Marshall gynecologist was accused of sexual assault in a separate case say the physician also assaulted them more than eight years ago while they were his patients.

Dr. Mark Walker, 58, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Thursday on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and indecent exposure.

Walker is already awaiting trial on charges he assaulted a teenager in 2011. A trial date has not been set. Walker's medical license has been suspended since 2019 after he was first charged.

The new charges stem from accusations by three women who reported that Walker sexually assaulted them while they were patients at Mansion Street Women's Health at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall.

A 46-year-old woman said she was assaulted when she was 26, a 49-year-old woman said she was assaulted when she was 38 and a 28-year-old woman alleged she was assaulted when she was 20, the Marshall Police Department said in a release.

The reported assaults occurred between 2002 and 2014, online court records state.

Police said they received multiple complaints after Walker was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2019.

In that case, a Marshall woman accused Walker of groping her in 2011 when she was 16.

The woman told the court she was a high school student and spending time at Mansion Street Women's Health as a job shadow when Walker allegedly groped her.

Calhoun County District Judge Tracie Tomak ordered the case to Circuit Court for trial in January 2020, but proceedings have repeatedly been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

