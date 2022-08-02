Virginia Motor Speedway to host the 46th Annual Ernie Shelton's Virginia Is For Racing Lover USA 100 this Saturday, August 6th

Read on speedwaydigest.com
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
During a live recording of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in Nashville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will enter the CARS Tour late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The event will be among the first held at North Wilkesboro in North Carolina as part of the track's revival, a process Earnhardt has played an integral part in.
After being forced to miss the past two NASCAR Cup Series races, Kurt Busch announced Wednesday afternoon that he has once again not been medically cleared to return to competition and will miss his third straight race this week at Michigan International Speedway. Ty Gibbs will continue in his role as Busch's substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.
Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
This week’s Racing TV Schedule takes you all over the Midwest to cover all the high-speed activities. NASCAR visits the Irish Hills of Michigan along with the Xfinity Series for their annual visit to two-mile Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The FireKeepers Casino 400 takes the Green Flag on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.
Kurt Busch’s NASCAR absence will extend to at least three races. Busch said Wednesday that he would miss Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan. Busch suffered an apparent concussion in qualifying at Pocono and has missed races at Pocono and the Indianapolis road course. He’ll be replaced by Ty Gibbs in the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing once again.
As the familiar sights and sensations that signal the coming of spring emerge from their slumber, so too has a new season of racing roared to life. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is now well underway, with the exhibition Busch Light Clash and season-opening Daytona 500 having led into the season.
