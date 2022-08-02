ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Virginia Motor Speedway to host the 46th Annual Ernie Shelton's Virginia Is For Racing Lover USA 100 this Saturday, August 6th

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Read on speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive No. 3 Sun Drop throwback in CARS Tour late model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

During a live recording of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in Nashville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will enter the CARS Tour late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The event will be among the first held at North Wilkesboro in North Carolina as part of the track's revival, a process Earnhardt has played an integral part in.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
CBS Sports

Kurt Busch to miss third straight NASCAR Cup Series race due to injuries sustained at Pocono

After being forced to miss the past two NASCAR Cup Series races, Kurt Busch announced Wednesday afternoon that he has once again not been medically cleared to return to competition and will miss his third straight race this week at Michigan International Speedway. Ty Gibbs will continue in his role as Busch's substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan

Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Yardbarker

It's time to check your (racing) schedule

This week’s Racing TV Schedule takes you all over the Midwest to cover all the high-speed activities. NASCAR visits the Irish Hills of Michigan along with the Xfinity Series for their annual visit to two-mile Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The FireKeepers Casino 400 takes the Green Flag on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.
BROOKLYN, MI
102.5 The Bone

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out for third consecutive race at Michigan

Kurt Busch’s NASCAR absence will extend to at least three races. Busch said Wednesday that he would miss Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan. Busch suffered an apparent concussion in qualifying at Pocono and has missed races at Pocono and the Indianapolis road course. He’ll be replaced by Ty Gibbs in the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing once again.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy