Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls to Increase 5% Starting in 2023
Drivers using the Pennsylvania Turnpike will see another toll increase next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the Turnpike Commission has approved increases each year for more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/03/pennsylvania-turnpike-tolls-will-increase-again-starting-next-year/. (Original air-date: 8/4/22)
PA Game Commission Tracking Wild Turkeys by GPS to Find Out Why Populations Are Dwindling
The estimated number of wild turkeys in Pennsylvania has been going down, after peaking in 2001. WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports, to help find out why, the state Game Commission has outfitted 100 hens with GPS transmitters as part of its largest turkey research project. Read the full story at:...
