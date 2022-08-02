ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.

During their search, police found several casings and a vehicle that had been hit by bullets. Authorities also spoke to the person who lives at the apartment that was stuck by a bullet. According to investigators, the bullet went through the apartment siding, exited an interior wall, and entered another interior wall in the kitchen above the stove, where the bullet lodged.

No one inside the apartment was hurt. But officers responded to another part of the apartment complex, where they found the teen shot.

“I was sleep and I heard a gunshot. I woke up and I didn’t really know what it was,” neighbor Ajay Hamilton said. “Came outside and we see people running and that’s about the time the ambulance was pulling up and I was sad to see that.”

Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke to the teen’s mother who said her daughter, 15-year-old Yazmin Bufford, was shot in the leg. The mother said she was standing outside, talking with a friend, when someone started shooting.

Bufford was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her mother said she is expected to recover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PR59g_0h1nVEVS00
Yazmin Bufford (WSOC)

“I hope young people can start getting along and put these guns down for real, because it’s sad. We done lost a lot of young people to gun violence,” Hamilton said.

Police said Bufford was an innocent bystander in the shooting. No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, or the anonymous tip line 803-289-6040.

(WATCH BELOW: Police searching for man accused of shooting at another driver in Rock Hill)

