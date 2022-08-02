GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.

