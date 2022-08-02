ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 6

I.O. Finest 543
3d ago

I really appreciate everyone the driver took my rock away from me that was my mother and brother in the that horrible tragic accident 😭😭😭May the Rest In Peace and hope they get the justice they deserve 🙏🏽🙏🏽🕊🕊

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Edward Hanlon Jr. and Ilona Murray identified as Easthampton pedestrians killed by car Tuesday

A pair of Easthampton residents were identified Thursday as the man and woman killed in the city Tuesday, struck by a driver as they crossed Northampton Street. Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60, were hit as they crossed the busy two-lane road near the Easthampton Burger King around 7:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Chicopee, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Granby, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston

Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified

The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kennedy
WWLP 22News

Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday

A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#Western Mass News#Chicopee Police
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’

By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Live 95.9

Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force

Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash

Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy