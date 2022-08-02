GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday

Read on www.masslive.com
I.O. Finest 543
3d ago
I really appreciate everyone the driver took my rock away from me that was my mother and brother in the that horrible tragic accident 😭😭😭May the Rest In Peace and hope they get the justice they deserve 🙏🏽🙏🏽🕊🕊
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
Edward Hanlon Jr. and Ilona Murray identified as Easthampton pedestrians killed by car Tuesday
A pair of Easthampton residents were identified Thursday as the man and woman killed in the city Tuesday, struck by a driver as they crossed Northampton Street. Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60, were hit as they crossed the busy two-lane road near the Easthampton Burger King around 7:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
3 charged in Springfield kidnapping; possible link to Bennington murder
One of the four suspects in the Springfield kidnapping last Saturday was shot and killed in Bennington on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in Springfield kidnapping; possible link to Bennington murder.
Two injured after rollover crash on Sumner Ave in Springfield
Two people were hurt in a car crash in Springfield early Friday morning.
Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified
The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
Police conduct K9 search for missing Holyoke man
The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on July 8th.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
westernmassnews.com
Local police departments continue work to serve community, keep officers safe in heat
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For hot summer days, a piece of advice to stay cool many receive is to stay indoors. But, what if your job has you standing in the sun all day? That’s the case for our local police departments. Local police departments are doing all they can...
WWLP 22News
Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering
(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
Register Citizen
Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say
EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
westernmassnews.com
New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Worcester Police Department announce death of 5-year-old K-9 Ace, who retired due to kidney disease earlier this year
A 5-year-old Worcester Police K-9, who retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease, has died, the Worcester Police Department announced Friday. The German Shepherd, named “Ace”, was partnered with Sergeant Joseph Francese in 2018. He was certified in patrol and narcotics detection. “Ace is credited...
State Police see increase in fake Adderall distribution throughout western Massachusetts
Since April of 2021, the Massachusetts State Police CINRET-West Division has been focused on the increase in distribution of fake pills marketed as Adderall throughout western Massachusetts due to its large college communities.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
westernmassnews.com
Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash
Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
