Bert Kreischer adds 2nd comedy show in Syracuse due to popular demand

The Happy Together Tour stops in Syracuse at the Landmark (see photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Happy Together Tour made a stop in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre Wednesday night. The tour features artists like the Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Association and Gary Puckett. See photos from the show above, from freelance photographer Warren Linhart.
‘My Favorite Girlfriend’: Syracuse native’s new rom-com explores love and mental health
A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” starring Bonnie Piesse (”Obi-Wan Kenobi”) and Tyler Johnson (”The Young and the Restless”). The movie follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder).
Hip-hop star Bryce Vine to play free concert at NYS Fair
Bryce Vine is coming to the Great New York State Fair. The genre-blending hip-hop star will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Court stage on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. Vine, 34, is a rapper and singer known for...
Woodstock ‘99: New Netflix docuseries blames CNY ‘trainwreck’ on 3 main factors
A new Netflix documentary is blaming Woodstock ‘99 on three main factors: Ego, naiveté and money. “Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99″ debuted on the streaming service Tuesday as a three-part docu-series chronicling the 30th anniversary Woodstock festival held on July 22-25, 1999, at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y. Performers included Limp Bizkit, KoRn, Metallica, Jewel, DMX, Kid Rock, Dave Matthews Band and Red Hot Chili Peppers, but the concert is most remembered for its chaos, including oppressive heat, looting, vandalism and fires.
Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?
“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'
MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Bluegrass Ramble, Black Women’s Expo, Young M.A: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend
Everyone is taking advantage of the warm August weather to showcase outside this weekend, from Ithaca’s movies in the park to the many musical performances under the blue sky. There’s the 49th edition of Bill Knowlton’s Bluegrass Ramble Picnic, the Silverwood Clarinet Choir in Manlius, the Syracuse Highland Pipe Band and Young M.A at the Landmark Theatre. Plus, planetgazing through telescopes, Macedonia Festival, history talks and more.
CNY goalie staying close to home, commits to play soccer at Syracuse University
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls soccer goalie who led all of Section III in saves last season has decided to stay close to home to play college soccer next year. Central Square’s Samantha Haley announced on Instagram that she has verbally committed to play soccer at Syracuse University next fall.
Several former CNY stars honored as latest inductees to Upstate Lacrosse HOF
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of players who built their success on the fields of Central New York have been named as the latest class of inductees to the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation’s Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will be inducted Oct. 16 at Traditions at the Links in...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
Key vote for $85M aquarium OK with going it alone (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 71. Heat alert issued. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Forecast. TAPROOM TAPS INTO TV’S HOTTEST SANDWICH: Co-owner Crystal Shore shows off a freshly made Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich at the new Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 on East Fayette Street. The sandwich is at the heart of the hit Hulu series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop. Shore grew up in Chicago and is a big fan of the iconic sandwich. When you try one, don’t forget to get plenty of napkins.(Don Cazentre photo)
Syracuse-Area Bouncers Were No Match for Ian Eagle and His Fake IDs
Ian Eagle's fake ID history is wonderful.
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Today’s obituaries: Donna J. DiRaddo owned Central NY Barado’s restaurants
Donna J. DiRaddo, 61, of Central Square, died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2022, at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Syracuse, she was a graduate of West Genesee High School, Onondaga Community College, and later became a self-taught culinary chef, according to her obituary. She was...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
WATCH: BTS Featured In My Hometown's Massive Harborfest Fireworks Display
I grew up in a very small town in Central New York called "Oswego, NY". As a child and teenager I never really appreciated how unique and cool my hometown was. There honestly wasn't much to do as one. That said, it's incredibly scenic and looking back on those days as an adult now I really took advantage of how special the city was. I have so many childhood memories that belong to my hometown whether it be hanging out with friends at unique spots or eating at one of the killer restaurants.
