Wildfire updates: Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge spurs trail closures

LATEST UPDATES (Thursday, Aug. 4):

LATEST Cedar Creek Fire grows to 1,200 acres, shuts down Waldo Lake Wilderness

00000

ORIGINAL STORY

Story updated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Fire crews continue to face lightning and ongoing high temperatures as blazes in Oregon and northern California continue to burn.

Oregon reported more than 3,500 lightning strikes Monday night alone, according to the U.S. Forest Service, and more were expected Wednesday evening. Red flag warnings were extended through much of the state through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Rain arrived at some wildfires sporadically on Monday and Tuesday to help cool growth and has led to improved air quality in the southern half of the state.

Here are the latest updates.

Cedar Creek Fire burns near Oakridge

An estimated 500-acre wildfire is burning about 18 miles east of Oakridge, according to reports from the Willamette National Forest.

The fire, called the Cedar Creek Fire, was likely caused by lightning in the area over the past few days, the Willamette National Forest said on Facebook . Firefighters have not yet been able to access the fire due to the terrain.

The fire is about 1 mile west of the Black Creek Trailhead on Forest Road 2421, 18 miles east of Oakridge, 3.5 miles west of Waldo Lake and 6 miles north of Highway 58.

An emergency closure is in place in the area. Hikers should not use trails off Forest Roads 2421 or 2424.

The entire west side of Waldo Lake, including all trails and trailheads, is closed, and the trail to Spirit Lake is closed, the Willamette National Forest said at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire grew from 100 acres to 500 Wednesday and continues to be very active, moving north, spotting in all directions and putting up a large plume of smoke.

The Cedar Creek Fire was first reported as smoke was seen late Monday. A load of helicopter rappelers were sent in Tuesday, but turned down the assignment because the terrain was too hazardous for safe access, the Willamette National Forest reported.

Two other fire crews later were sent in along Forest Road 2421 to find an access point. They did locate the fire and estimated it to be 5 acres at that time. A helicopter was assigned to make water drops for most of Tuesday.

Another helicopter and an incident management team have been ordered.

Crews assigned to the fire were pulled back Wednesday for a number of reasons, including a lack of safe access to the fire and escape routes for firefighters on the ground. So far, there are no apparent natural barriers available to stop the fire.

Fire managers are continuing to work to find a way to get firefighters to the fire.

Governor declares emergency in Wasco County

Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Miller Road/Dodge Fire in Wasco County. The fire sparked Tuesday and had burned about 1,000 acres of grass, brush and juniper near the community of Juniper Flats.

Residents of several homes near the fire were ordered to evacuate.

The emergency act is declared when a fire is a threat to life, safety and property and when that threat exceeds the capacity of local fire fighting personnel. It allows the state fire marshal to bring in additional firefighters and equipment from around the state.

Resources from Lane County, Juniper Flats Fire District, Klickitat County Fire District in Washington and Hood River Fire were called to help.

McKinney Fire acreage grows to 57,519, 0% contained

The largest wildfire in the area, the McKinney Fire, just south of the Oregon state line in California, grew 1,210 acres to reach a total of 57,519 acres as of Wednesday morning. It is now the largest wildfire this year in California.

Fire reports said crews were able to work successfully behind Yreka, creating a dozer line along the ridge to protect structures. Some rain on Tuesday night brought small relief to portions of the McKinney Fire, but activity was expected to increase as dry temperatures continue.

Smoke from the McKinney Fire is projected to move east over the course of Wednesday, impacting communities such as Yreka, Horn Brook, Weed and Black Butte.

After the discovery of two individuals in separate residences inside the perimeter of the fire, the confirmed fatalities for the McKinney Fire reached four early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

McKinney Fire live updates: Unstable air could create hazardous conditions; death toll at four

Alex Fire, China 2, surrounding area fires now called "Yeti Fire Complex"

The Alex Fire in the Klamath National Forest, nearby China 2 Fire and surrounding smaller lightning fires are now being called the Yeti Complex, according to the National Forest Service.

While cooler temperatures Tuesday evening helped moderate Yeti Fire activity overnight, warm and dry conditions in the forecast are creating hazardous conditions for firefighters moving forward through Wednesday, according to officials.

Motorists traveling on Highway 96, where the Yeti Fire is visible, are advised to drive slowly and watch for fire crews, equipment and other hazards on the road.

Fly Creek Fire holds at 280 acres, 80% contained

The Fly Creek Fire was held to 280 acres Tuesday night and crews increased containment to 80% on a blaze that brought evacuation orders to the Metolius Arm of Lake Billy Chinook in central Oregon.

A dozer line has been constructed around 80% of the fire perimeter and air support dropped retardant late Monday. On Wednesday, a drone will be used to map hot spots of the fire as the crew focuses on extinguishing hot spots, according to Central Oregon Fire.

The level 3 evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty campgrounds remains in place. Three Rivers evacuation had been bumped to a level 1 as of Tuesday morning.

Fire crews in central Oregon so far have responded to at least 40 incidents of small wildfire starts.

Strong outflow winds and frequent lightning remain the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. Red Flag warnings remain in effect for gusty winds and low relative humidity through Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Potter Fire acreage accurately mapped at 85 acres

The Potter Fire, previously assumed to have grown to 400 acres on Potter Mountain, was remapped Tuesday and determined to be 85 acres, according to Northwest Incident Management. Northwest of Lemolo Lake and north of the North Umpqua River, on the border of Willamette and Umpqua national forests, the Potter Fire was 0% contained as of Wednesday morning.

“We want to keep this fire’s footprint as small as possible and all assigned people and equipment will be focused on finding ways to work as close to the edge as safely possible. We are actively looking for every opportunity to stop the spread," Fire Management staff officer Ed Hiatt said in a news release.

"The fire was reported and very active although in a relatively remote area," the forest service said in a Facebook post .

Southern Oregon report

Fire danger levels in Josephine and Jackson counties were set to be moved to "extreme" on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters have responded to several small fire starts in Josephine County, near New Hope and Murphy. An update Tuesday morning said the southwest fires had minimal growth, and multiple engines were actively working in the area.

Windigo Fire remapped at 978 acres, Tolo Mountain 75% contained

The Windigo Fire, burning in the area of Windigo Pass south of Diamond Peak, has been re-estimated at 978 acres, according to the forest service. The fire is actively burning timber off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath counties divide in Umpqua National Forest, according to officials.

It's in a popular area near Timpanogas Lake. A large closure of trails and natural areas is in effect near the fire. A full list of closures can be found here . Weekend lightning storms resulted in roughly 220 strikes across Lake and Klamath counties, according to officials.

Nearby, the Tolo Mountain fire in the Deschutes National Forest is being held at 41 acres and is now 75% contained. Local crews remain to mop up the area until full containment is reached, an update from officials on Tolo Mountain said.

A new start, now named the Green Butte Fire, is burning on Green Butte in the Deschutes National Forest, identified Tuesday evening by Central OR Fire. As of Wednesday morning, it had burned roughly 20 acres and is 0% contained, currently being handled by three crews, four engines, one water tender and more, according to officials.

Pacific Crest Trail closures

A 110-mile long stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail, between mile markers 1600 and 1710 and between Etna Summit in California to Mt. Ashland Ski Area in Oregon, has been closed due to the McKinney Fire.

Another section of the PCT, between mile markers 1848 and 1908, about 60 miles of the trail between Crater Lake National Park and Bend, is closed due to the Tolo Mountain and Windigo fires.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal . Urness is the author of “ Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon ” and “ Hiking Southern Oregon .” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

Skyla Patton is an outdoor reporter and multimedia storyteller. She can be reached at spatton@gannett.com and on Twitter @ ganjajournalist .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Wildfire updates: Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge spurs trail closures