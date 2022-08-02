Read on www.waff.com
Morgan County Schools adding to number of available substitutes
Morgan County Schools Director of Human Resources & Transportation Cliff Booth spoke with News 19 about the substitute numbers within the county.
Huntsville City School students head back to class
Tuesday was the first day of school for more than 23,000 Huntsville City School students. School leaders spent the summer preparing for today in many ways, from boosting school safety to filling open teacher positions. Superintendent Christie Finley said one of her biggest goals this school year is to keep...
Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many parents are packing up their kids backpacks to kick off the new school year for Huntsville City School students. Parents are facing more and more concerns each year. In 2022, many parents are worried about their children’s safety when it comes to both COVID and...
Huntsville Parks and Rec offering back to school program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are your children headed back to school and you’re already wondering, where do I take them after 3 o’clock? Well, Huntsville Parks and Recreation is offering their latest and greatest after school program for your kid to check out!. Different locations around...
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville, Madison City, and Madison County school leaders talk school security
All three superintendents are parents. And all three shared how they're trying to keep Huntsville, Madison City, and Madison County students safe.
New Alert System for Teachers
Madison County Schools prepare for first day with new safety system. Behind faculty's school badges there will be a little button. The button will be used as an emergency tool for staff to alert the school when a serious situation is unfolding.
North Alabama teachers bracing for tough school safety questions from students
Many North Alabama students and teachers are headed back to school this week, with that Texas elementary school shooting on their minds. And teachers are bracing for some tough question - from students - about school safety. At Madison's Rainbow Elementary, Maria Adams has spent days setting up her kindergarten...
Madison County first responders see increase in suicide calls on the heels of new national hotline
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the heels of the launch of a nationwide suicide prevention, law enforcement in Madison County said they’ve seen an increase in suicide-related calls in the area, even though mental health resources are more accessible than ever. Community Relations Officer for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services,...
Decatur school officials talk safety, COVID-19 ahead of upcoming school year
Decatur City Schools will welcome students back into the classroom on Wednesday, August 10 for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn High School Bella Voce Women’s Choir has been invited to perform as a featured ensemble at the 2023 Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) In-service Conference in January. Bella Voce is one of few choirs selected from many different choirs that applied including...
Dale Strong State of the County address
Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies. Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Huntsville City Schools return...
Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison
Former Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of participating in a multi-year scheme to defraud the state education system. Carter was the only one out of six individuals who were indicted in...
Redstone housing residents deliver feedback
Residents of Hunt Housing were commended Thursday for their response to the annual housing survey. “We had 173 responses,” Ray Zapata, housing chief at the Garrison, said during the Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. “That’s a 52% return rate, the highest we’ve had at Redstone Arsenal.”
Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
Athens educator sentenced to 5 1/2 years for virtual school fraud
A former Athens City school administrator convicted in a virtual school scheme that defrauded Alabama public schools of up to $10 million was sentenced Wednesday to serve 66 months in federal prison, and must pay $1.3 million in restitution. William Richard “Rick” Carter in March was found guilty of conspiracy,...
Chairman Dale Strong presents annual state of the county address
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During his state of the county address to local business and civic leaders, Chairman Dale Strong discussed several topics including the county’s booming population. “Over 130,000 people live in unincorporated Madison County,” Strong said. “That’s more than the population of Auburn, Dothan, and Tuscaloosa and...
Athens educator receives sentence in fraud scheme
William "Rick" Carter was sentenced to serve 66 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he was convicted for his role in a virtual school scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
