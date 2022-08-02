ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville City School students head back to class

Tuesday was the first day of school for more than 23,000 Huntsville City School students. School leaders spent the summer preparing for today in many ways, from boosting school safety to filling open teacher positions. Superintendent Christie Finley said one of her biggest goals this school year is to keep...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many parents are packing up their kids backpacks to kick off the new school year for Huntsville City School students. Parents are facing more and more concerns each year. In 2022, many parents are worried about their children’s safety when it comes to both COVID and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Parks and Rec offering back to school program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are your children headed back to school and you’re already wondering, where do I take them after 3 o’clock? Well, Huntsville Parks and Recreation is offering their latest and greatest after school program for your kid to check out!. Different locations around...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

New Alert System for Teachers

Madison County Schools prepare for first day with new safety system. Behind faculty's school badges there will be a little button. The button will be used as an emergency tool for staff to alert the school when a serious situation is unfolding.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn High School Bella Voce Women’s Choir has been invited to perform as a featured ensemble at the 2023 Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) In-service Conference in January. Bella Voce is one of few choirs selected from many different choirs that applied including...
NEW MARKET, AL
WAFF

Dale Strong State of the County address

Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies. Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Huntsville City Schools return...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
MOULTON, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone housing residents deliver feedback

Residents of Hunt Housing were commended Thursday for their response to the annual housing survey. “We had 173 responses,” Ray Zapata, housing chief at the Garrison, said during the Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. “That’s a 52% return rate, the highest we’ve had at Redstone Arsenal.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Athens educator sentenced to 5 1/2 years for virtual school fraud

A former Athens City school administrator convicted in a virtual school scheme that defrauded Alabama public schools of up to $10 million was sentenced Wednesday to serve 66 months in federal prison, and must pay $1.3 million in restitution. William Richard “Rick” Carter in March was found guilty of conspiracy,...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Chairman Dale Strong presents annual state of the county address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During his state of the county address to local business and civic leaders, Chairman Dale Strong discussed several topics including the county’s booming population. “Over 130,000 people live in unincorporated Madison County,” Strong said. “That’s more than the population of Auburn, Dothan, and Tuscaloosa and...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

