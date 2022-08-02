ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KC police say one man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting on Grand Blvd.

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 3 days ago
KCTV 5

2 women shot in car in Kansas City, 1 dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left a woman dead. It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Person of interest in Overland Park homicide in custody

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A person of interest in a deadly Overland Park shooting is now in custody. Overland Park police say they tracked down Zarrell Finley of Kansas City, Missouri, with the help of the FBI Fugitive Taskforce. Officers say Finley may be connected to the shooting death of 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson near Antioch Road and College Boulevard on July 31.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver is dead after police say they ran a red light before getting t-boned and ejected Tuesday night in Kansas City. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:50 p.m. to Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in reference to a rollover crash. An investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed, when it ran the red light at Linwood and was t-boned by a gold Toyota Avalon that had a green light while traveling westbound.
KANSAS CITY, MO

