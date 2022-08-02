KC police say one man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting on Grand Blvd.

Read on www.kmbc.com
Double shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City Thursday night
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Thursday night.
Child among those critically injured in crash Friday morning on I-435 in KCMO
A 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 435 and Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police investigate after woman stabbed to death in Raytown
A woman died at an area hospital after being stabbed in Raytown on Thursday evening. No suspect was immediately in custody.
KCTV 5
2 women shot in car in Kansas City, 1 dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left a woman dead. It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Driver, child hospitalized after I-435 crash in Kansas City
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City sent a child and an adult to the hospital Friday morning.
Man in serious condition after shooting near Wyandotte Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
KMBC.com
Person of interest in Overland Park homicide in custody
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A person of interest in a deadly Overland Park shooting is now in custody. Overland Park police say they tracked down Zarrell Finley of Kansas City, Missouri, with the help of the FBI Fugitive Taskforce. Officers say Finley may be connected to the shooting death of 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson near Antioch Road and College Boulevard on July 31.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
KCTV 5
Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver is dead after police say they ran a red light before getting t-boned and ejected Tuesday night in Kansas City. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:50 p.m. to Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in reference to a rollover crash. An investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed, when it ran the red light at Linwood and was t-boned by a gold Toyota Avalon that had a green light while traveling westbound.
One person dead in crash at Linwood and Van Brunt in Kansas City
A driver was ejected during a crash at the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard and died Tuesday night in Kansas City.
With 15-year-old charged in Olathe homicide, prosecutor concerned about surge of teen crime
A 15-year-old has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in an Olathe homicide. Prosecutors plan to try the teen as an adult.
1 man and a child suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash
A man and a child were injured Monday evening when struck by a hit-and-run car in east Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD search for suspect of fatal shooting Tuesday morning near 8th, Grand
One man died Tuesday morning in a fatal shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify victim in fatal shooting near 50th, Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening near East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. On Tuesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as George Richards, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities said that officers were patrolling the area of...
Kansas City brother, sister plead guilty to robbing delivery driver
A Kansas City brother and sister have each pleaded guilty to robbing a pizza delivery driver in October 2020.
Raytown police locate missing 11-year-old boy
The Raytown Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday evening.
Kansas City siblings admit to robbing Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020
A pair of siblings from Kansas City, Missouri, admitted to robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office announced.
