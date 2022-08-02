ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Board of Supervisors Issue Proclamation of Local Emergency for Monkeypox

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

Related
mynewsla.com

LACo Board Deadlocks Over Proposed Operator of 211 Assistance Line

The future operation of Los Angeles County’s 211 resident-assistance hotline was left in question Tuesday when a proposed $67.2 million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
mynewsla.com

Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,785, county case totals to 3,315,921 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,988, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Proclamation#The Board Of Supervisors
mynewsla.com

County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion

Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles City Controller Releases Story Map on High Cost of Living

A digital story map released Thursday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin details the cost of living in Los Angeles. Titled “L.A.’s Cost of Living Crisis,” the website examines the impact of inflation and the high cost of living on working families. It also outlines recommended actions that local leaders can take.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
foxla.com

Los Angeles one step closer to allowing safe injection sites

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate Monday and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. Newsom said in 2018 he was "very, very open" to the idea of a pilot program...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Thursday for parts of Riverside County. The flood watch for the Coachella Valley, Riverside County mountains, and the cities of Palm Springs, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Banning and Hesperia is in effect starting at 2 p.m. Excessive...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy