Board of Supervisors Issue Proclamation of Local Emergency for Monkeypox

Read on mynewsla.com
Related
mynewsla.com
LACo Board Deadlocks Over Proposed Operator of 211 Assistance Line
The future operation of Los Angeles County’s 211 resident-assistance hotline was left in question Tuesday when a proposed $67.2 million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract...
mynewsla.com
San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,785, county case totals to 3,315,921 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,988, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries
A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LAUSD scaling back requirements for COVID testing, other protocols
When children return to their Los Angeles Unified School District classrooms in two weeks, they will find a new set of COVID-19 protocols that are scaled back from the 2021-22 school year.
mynewsla.com
County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
LA's County's 211LA telephone service may be transferred to private-sector management
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring the 211 information hotline for health and social services to a private management firm.
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles City Controller Releases Story Map on High Cost of Living
A digital story map released Thursday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin details the cost of living in Los Angeles. Titled “L.A.’s Cost of Living Crisis,” the website examines the impact of inflation and the high cost of living on working families. It also outlines recommended actions that local leaders can take.
calmatters.network
Health care wage hike could cause short-term monetary gains, long-term job losses, report says
City officials asked the nonprofit Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Institute for Applied Economics to write the report as they consider whether to adopt a proposal that would raise the minimum wage for health care workers. The city’s Economic Development Commission discussed the idea Monday afternoon, and today, the...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
foxla.com
Los Angeles one step closer to allowing safe injection sites
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate Monday and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. Newsom said in 2018 he was "very, very open" to the idea of a pilot program...
foxla.com
California tenants: Your rent could increase up to 10% starting Aug. 1; here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting August 1, landlords in California are allowed to increase rents on some apartments by as much as 10%, which is the maximum allowed under state law. This comes after the elimination of statewide eviction protections that were in place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
mynewsla.com
Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Thursday for parts of Riverside County. The flood watch for the Coachella Valley, Riverside County mountains, and the cities of Palm Springs, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Banning and Hesperia is in effect starting at 2 p.m. Excessive...
Comments / 1