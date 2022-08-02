Mel Pearson deemed ‘not credible’ multiple times in Michigan hockey investigation, report says

Read on www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
College Sports World Reacts To Developing Michigan Hockey Situation
Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson's fate still hangs in the balance amid the fallout from a recent independent investigation into the program. The investigation, conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the University of Michigan, reportedly uncovered accusations of Pearson abusing players and misleading recruits about how much scholarship money they would receive, among other improprieties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report details University of Michigan hockey’s ‘toxic’ culture amid bullying, retaliation claims
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new 70-page report is out detailing serious allegations inside the University of Michigan’s storied men’s hockey program. Former players and coaches describe a toxic culture within the program, rewarding silence while also punishing those who spoke out. A troubling situation for a...
Maize n Brew
Opinion: If Warde Manuel doesn’t fire Mel Pearson, his job should be questioned
This is an opinion piece by Maize n Brew Site Manager Von Lozon. This entire situation very well could be over by tomorrow; a Friday news dump wouldn’t shock me. At this point, I don’t care if it gets resolved right after I hit publish on this editorial. I’ve seen enough and I needed to put my thoughts out there.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jack Nicklaus, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin to play in Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout
FLINT – The Golden Bear is coming back to the Ally Challenge. Jack Nicklaus, the greatest champion in golf history, will be taking part in the 2022 Celebrity Shootout, the PGA Tour Champions event announced today. Joining Nicklaus at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township...
The Flint Journal
Former Flint Northern wrestling coach Francis Bentley, father figure to many, dies at age 89
FLINT – Francis Bentley was color blind during his 41-year athletic career at Flint Northern High School. Bentley was one of the most successful wrestling coaches the area has ever seen and he treated all of his wrestlers as if they were his own children – none more so than state champion William Waters.
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
New crystal balls that are good and bad for Michigan Football
Michigan football added its first commitment from the recruiting BBQ on Monday and picked up another crystal ball for another visitor on Tuesday. The 2023 recruiting class has definitely tested the patience of Michigan football fans, at least most of us. There have been plenty of folks saying they aren’t...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flint Monarchs to host Global Women’s Basketball Association playoffs this weekend
FLINT – The Flint Monarchs will be hosting the the Global Women’s Basketball Association playoffs this weekend at Mott Community College. The Monarchs, St. Louis Surge, Detroit Queens and defending champion Wisconsin Glo will be playing Saturday and Sunday. Detroit will play Wisconsin at 3 p.m. Saturday and...
saturdaytradition.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Detroit Lions slowly adding more to rookie tight end James Mitchell’s plate
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell has been slowly doing more as each day passes at training camp. Mitchell, a fifth-round pick in April’s draft, continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered last September while still at Virginia Tech. Mitchell has been involved...
HometownLife.com
With only 9 players, Birmingham Little League won the Junior Baseball state title
"Birmingham did the unthinkable," is what coach Kevin Kovachevich had to say. And even that might be an understatement because it's unlikely the Birmingham Junior Baseball All-Stars team could've won a state championship in a more-improbable fashion. They had just nine players because some Bulldogs were on vacation or taking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan weddings cost $25K in 2021. Expect to pay more this year.
High school sweethearts MaryRose Clark and Sean Riley have had seven years to dream up their ideal wedding. Now, a year out, the costly reality is coming into focus. “I never would have imagined me even considering seriously getting eloped, but I looked at all these prices [and] it’s looking kind of better,” Clark said.
Experienced Corunna loaded with veterans after playing for regional football title last year
FLINT – Steve Herrick wasn’t looking ahead to 2022 when his Corunna football team was playing Marine City in the playoffs last year. Not in the middle of a regional championship game. But he does recall seeing something that could bode well for the Cavaliers this season. “At...
This Michigan college alum is blasting off to the International Space Station
ALBION, MI - There are numerous astronauts who hail from the state of Michigan. Almost all of them studied or taught at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. One about to go to the International Space Station now, however, is an Albion College Briton. Josh Cassada, a 1995 alumnus...
Comfortable on the mower and in the board room, new MIS president ready for NASCAR weekend
BROOKLYN, MI – If you drive by Michigan International Speedway and see a guy mowing the grass, it might not be a maintenance worker. It may be the new track president. “It sounds funny, but being on a lawn mower, you kind of get to see things from a different perspective,” said Joe Fowler, 43, who became the president of MIS in November. “You get to see buildings and things that might need to be touched up. Or you’ll go to a different part of the property and see an area you haven’t seen before.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tracy Walker taking ownership of Lions’ defense: ‘Being a leader to me, that (expletive) comes easy’
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said that when Tracy Walker decided to stick around with the Detroit Lions that he challenged the safety to make this his defense. The second-year head coach revealed he made the same challenge to the returning Charles Harris and that he’s been impressed with the early returns. Walker has been a vocal presence on the back of Detroit’s defense for a couple of years. But Campbell said he’d felt a difference from Walker since that conversation, calling him a man on a mission.
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Goggles, protective suits: Cops search Michigan landfill for teen’s body
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime in the most unlikely place: a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash from Michigan and Canada.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0