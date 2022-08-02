MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 2, 2022) – Mike Gore, Manatee’s longtime Utilities Director, is retiring after 38 years with Manatee County Government. Mike started his career in 1984 as a part-time distribution tech, assisting with water service installations and repairing broken water lines. He worked for 14 years with Manatee County Utilities Water Division. In 1998 he became the Lena Road Landfill Superintendent. During Gore’s tenure at the landfill, he helped oversee upgrades that resulted in significant savings. His unique knowledge of both utilities and solid waste—coupled with a dedication to public service—helped him provide critical leadership as Utilities Director for the past decade.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO