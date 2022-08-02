Read on www.amisun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Related
Another Florida City Moves Toward Rent Control Vote
St. Petersburg joins Tampa in working toward a rent control referendum
Hillsborough Adds 60-Day Rent Increase Rule
The vote follows a similar ordinance passing in Pinellas
Longboat Observer
New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district
Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
Mysuncoast.com
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
amisun.com
Another vacation rental home deemed public nuisance
ANNA MARIA – Due to repeated noise violations, Special Magistrate Gerald Buhr has deemed a vacation rental home at 205 South Bay Blvd. to be a public nuisance. Buhr awarded the city a $150 administrative fee, $62 for postage fees and $100 for the services of the court reporter who transcribed the hearing.
Florida County Passes "Tenants Bill of Rights"
Pinellas ordinance responds to rising rents and rejection of voucher tenants
RELATED PEOPLE
Hoarding case involving over 50 cats impacting crowded Manatee County shelters
Animal welfare officers in Manatee County continued to rescue cats from a hoarding situation in Bradenton on Wednesday.
Andrew Warren Responds to Suspension
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Says It's a "Political Stunt"
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Utilities Director Retires
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 2, 2022) – Mike Gore, Manatee’s longtime Utilities Director, is retiring after 38 years with Manatee County Government. Mike started his career in 1984 as a part-time distribution tech, assisting with water service installations and repairing broken water lines. He worked for 14 years with Manatee County Utilities Water Division. In 1998 he became the Lena Road Landfill Superintendent. During Gore’s tenure at the landfill, he helped oversee upgrades that resulted in significant savings. His unique knowledge of both utilities and solid waste—coupled with a dedication to public service—helped him provide critical leadership as Utilities Director for the past decade.
amisun.com
Canal-side homeowners served summons in Hunters Point lawsuit
CORTEZ – Several property owners along a privately-owned canal are planning their response to a lawsuit filed against them by Hunters Point developer Marshall Gobuty and his Cortez Road Investments and Finance Inc. ownership group. Filed with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Manatee County on June 3 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Florida community seeking help to deal with aggressive wild hogs
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Feral pigs are causing headaches for some homeowners in Florida, who say the animals are taking over the neighborhood and destroying property. Wild hogs, described as aggressive, have been spotted throughout Sun City Center and are blamed for tearing up lawns as they look for food, WFLA reported.
businessobserverfl.com
New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park
A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
stpeterising.com
Aerial St. Pete: New developments break ground outside of downtown St. Pete
The latest edition of Aerial St. Pete shows the preliminary progress on several developments which have recently begun site preparations and construction. Aerial St. Pete is a column by St. Pete Rising which features exclusive aerial photography of projects under construction in St. Petersburg, FL. To accomplish this, we have teamed up with Anthony Bove at AB3 Visuals.
businessobserverfl.com
BayCare announces new hospital in Manatee County
A new hospital is expected to open in Manatee County, but it’s still a few years out. BayCare Health System plans to open the new location north of the Manatee River by the end of 2025. The system already operates 15 hospitals throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties. Currently, while construction details are finalized, BayCare is working to obtain the necessary zoning permits that will be needed for the project.
Dunedin hopes garbage truck fires serve as wake-up call for trash customers
After multiple garbage truck fires, the City of Dunedin is reminding its trash customers to dispose of hazardous and flammable waste products properly.
Comments / 0