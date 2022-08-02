ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Maria, FL

Longboat Observer

New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district

Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Another vacation rental home deemed public nuisance

ANNA MARIA – Due to repeated noise violations, Special Magistrate Gerald Buhr has deemed a vacation rental home at 205 South Bay Blvd. to be a public nuisance. Buhr awarded the city a $150 administrative fee, $62 for postage fees and $100 for the services of the court reporter who transcribed the hearing.
ANNA MARIA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Utilities Director Retires

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 2, 2022) – Mike Gore, Manatee’s longtime Utilities Director, is retiring after 38 years with Manatee County Government. Mike started his career in 1984 as a part-time distribution tech, assisting with water service installations and repairing broken water lines. He worked for 14 years with Manatee County Utilities Water Division. In 1998 he became the Lena Road Landfill Superintendent. During Gore’s tenure at the landfill, he helped oversee upgrades that resulted in significant savings. His unique knowledge of both utilities and solid waste—coupled with a dedication to public service—helped him provide critical leadership as Utilities Director for the past decade.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Canal-side homeowners served summons in Hunters Point lawsuit

CORTEZ – Several property owners along a privately-owned canal are planning their response to a lawsuit filed against them by Hunters Point developer Marshall Gobuty and his Cortez Road Investments and Finance Inc. ownership group. Filed with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Manatee County on June 3 and...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park

A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
VENICE, FL
stpeterising.com

Aerial St. Pete: New developments break ground outside of downtown St. Pete

The latest edition of Aerial St. Pete shows the preliminary progress on several developments which have recently begun site preparations and construction. Aerial St. Pete is a column by St. Pete Rising which features exclusive aerial photography of projects under construction in St. Petersburg, FL. To accomplish this, we have teamed up with Anthony Bove at AB3 Visuals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

BayCare announces new hospital in Manatee County

A new hospital is expected to open in Manatee County, but it’s still a few years out. BayCare Health System plans to open the new location north of the Manatee River by the end of 2025. The system already operates 15 hospitals throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties. Currently, while construction details are finalized, BayCare is working to obtain the necessary zoning permits that will be needed for the project.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

