The California Air Resources Board is finalizing its 2022 Scoping Plan, an outline of policies that will shape California’s economy toward carbon neutrality by 2045. Representatives of the agency, known as CARB, toured the state in a series of community listening sessions this week, including a Fresno meeting held Wednesday at Fresno City College where Valley air quality and agriculture were main topics of concern.

FRESNO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO