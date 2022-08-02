Read on www.waff.com
WAFF
Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn High School Bella Voce Women’s Choir has been invited to perform as a featured ensemble at the 2023 Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) In-service Conference in January. Bella Voce is one of few choirs selected from many different choirs that applied including...
rocketcitynow.com
Huntsville, Madison City, and Madison County school leaders talk school security
All three superintendents are parents. And all three shared how they're trying to keep Huntsville, Madison City, and Madison County students safe.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama teachers bracing for tough school safety questions from students
Many North Alabama students and teachers are headed back to school this week, with that Texas elementary school shooting on their minds. And teachers are bracing for some tough question - from students - about school safety. At Madison's Rainbow Elementary, Maria Adams has spent days setting up her kindergarten...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many parents are packing up their kids backpacks to kick off the new school year for Huntsville City School students. Parents are facing more and more concerns each year. In 2022, many parents are worried about their children’s safety when it comes to both COVID and...
WAAY-TV
Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison
Former Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of participating in a multi-year scheme to defraud the state education system. Carter was the only one out of six individuals who were indicted in...
tvliving.com
Huntsville Parks and Rec offering back to school program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are your children headed back to school and you’re already wondering, where do I take them after 3 o’clock? Well, Huntsville Parks and Recreation is offering their latest and greatest after school program for your kid to check out!. Different locations around...
WAAY-TV
Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools return Tuesday with new safety policies
Teachers are receiving the largest raises in a long time as the district aims for a higher retention rate. Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub. Updated: 16 hours ago. Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub. Virtual academy leader...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
13-YEAR-OLD GIRL STUDENT IS HEADED TO UAB MEDICAL SCHOOL: ‘DON’T LET ANYBODY TELL YOU “NO”’
Alena Wicker is college junior at Arizona State University and Oakwood University in Huntsville. Alena Annaleigh Wicker, a 13-year-old college junior, didn’t let naysayers get in the way of her dreams, which culminated in her being accepted to UAB’s Heersink School of Medicine in May. Alena advised her...
WAFF
Dale Strong State of the County address
Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies. Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Huntsville City Schools return...
WAFF
Madison County first responders see increase in suicide calls on the heels of new national hotline
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On the heels of the launch of a nationwide suicide prevention, law enforcement in Madison County said they’ve seen an increase in suicide-related calls in the area, even though mental health resources are more accessible than ever. Community Relations Officer for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services,...
WAFF
Hartselle City Schools names interim superintendent
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night the Hartselle City School board voted to name Sabrina Buettner the interim superintendent. The vote was 4-1 with board member Venita Jones as the no vote. According to the Hartselle Enquirer, Buettner worked with Hartselle City Schools for 36 years as a district...
Athens educator sentenced to 5 1/2 years for virtual school fraud
A former Athens City school administrator convicted in a virtual school scheme that defrauded Alabama public schools of up to $10 million was sentenced Wednesday to serve 66 months in federal prison, and must pay $1.3 million in restitution. William Richard “Rick” Carter in March was found guilty of conspiracy,...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
WAFF
Hatton High School Football received 60 helmets
HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hatton High School Football team posted on Twitter Monday that it was facing a helmet shortage and needed help. In the tweet, the Hatton High School Football team said that it is 26 helmets short of the amount needed. It added that the shortage is not due to poor planning but instead because of an influx of kids in smaller grades.
WAFF
Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies
Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Huntsville City Schools return Tuesday with new safety policies. Updated: 12 hours ago. As students return to school, new policies start. Huntsville City School teachers receiving pay raise. Updated: 12...
WAFF
Retired HPD officer wins CIT international award
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 11, Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer and Alabama CIT Administration Coordinator at NAMI Alabama John Hollingsworth wins Crisis Intervention Team international award. Hollingsworth was awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International for their upcoming annual...
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
WAFF
20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a 20-year-old for a burglary that occurred at Scottsboro High School. According to the Scottsboro Police Department, it received a report of a burglary on July 31 and after an investigation, a suspect was identified by camera footage. Treyden Miles, 20,...
