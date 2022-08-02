ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn High School Bella Voce Women’s Choir has been invited to perform as a featured ensemble at the 2023 Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) In-service Conference in January. Bella Voce is one of few choirs selected from many different choirs that applied including...
NEW MARKET, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many parents are packing up their kids backpacks to kick off the new school year for Huntsville City School students. Parents are facing more and more concerns each year. In 2022, many parents are worried about their children’s safety when it comes to both COVID and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

Huntsville Parks and Rec offering back to school program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are your children headed back to school and you’re already wondering, where do I take them after 3 o’clock? Well, Huntsville Parks and Recreation is offering their latest and greatest after school program for your kid to check out!. Different locations around...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools return Tuesday with new safety policies

Teachers are receiving the largest raises in a long time as the district aims for a higher retention rate. Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub. Updated: 16 hours ago. Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub. Virtual academy leader...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Dale Strong State of the County address

Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Huntsville City Schools return...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle City Schools names interim superintendent

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night the Hartselle City School board voted to name Sabrina Buettner the interim superintendent. The vote was 4-1 with board member Venita Jones as the no vote. According to the Hartselle Enquirer, Buettner worked with Hartselle City Schools for 36 years as a district...
HARTSELLE, AL
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Athens educator sentenced to 5 1/2 years for virtual school fraud

A former Athens City school administrator convicted in a virtual school scheme that defrauded Alabama public schools of up to $10 million was sentenced Wednesday to serve 66 months in federal prison, and must pay $1.3 million in restitution. William Richard “Rick” Carter in March was found guilty of conspiracy,...
ATHENS, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Hatton High School Football received 60 helmets

HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hatton High School Football team posted on Twitter Monday that it was facing a helmet shortage and needed help. In the tweet, the Hatton High School Football team said that it is 26 helmets short of the amount needed. It added that the shortage is not due to poor planning but instead because of an influx of kids in smaller grades.
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

Jackson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to two bank robberies

Huntsville City Schools welcome thousands of students back to school. Huntsville City Schools return Tuesday with new safety policies. Updated: 12 hours ago. As students return to school, new policies start. Huntsville City School teachers receiving pay raise. Updated: 12...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Retired HPD officer wins CIT international award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 11, Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer and Alabama CIT Administration Coordinator at NAMI Alabama John Hollingsworth wins Crisis Intervention Team international award. Hollingsworth was awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International for their upcoming annual...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a 20-year-old for a burglary that occurred at Scottsboro High School. According to the Scottsboro Police Department, it received a report of a burglary on July 31 and after an investigation, a suspect was identified by camera footage. Treyden Miles, 20,...
SCOTTSBORO, AL

