HATTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hatton High School Football team posted on Twitter Monday that it was facing a helmet shortage and needed help. In the tweet, the Hatton High School Football team said that it is 26 helmets short of the amount needed. It added that the shortage is not due to poor planning but instead because of an influx of kids in smaller grades.

TOWN CREEK, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO