Critics concerned about misleading texts surrounding Amendment 2

Read on www.kmbc.com
Related
KMBC.com
Some groups say despite vote, abortion battle in Kansas is not over
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With Kansas voters overwhelmingly supporting a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, more procedures are expected in the state. Prior to the rejection of an amendment to allow the Kansas Legislature to make new laws regulating abortion, Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, last month.
KMBC.com
Both sides of abortion issue assess Kansas vote
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Advocates on both sides of the abortion question are now assessing what happened in Kansas. The Value Them Both campaign pledges it will be back, but it's on pause after Tuesday's double-digit loss. It's likely there will be more efforts to regulate and restrict abortion...
KMBC.com
Kansas voters reject abortion amendment, AP reports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a proposed amendment that would have added language to the state's constitution stating that it does not grant the right to abortion. The Associated Press projected that the "Value Them Both" amendment would fail. Kansans were the first in the...
KMBC.com
Incumbent Laura Kelly to take on AG Derek Schmidt in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. — The race is set for Kansas governor, and in a night of many surprises, this match-up follows the expected outcome. Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly will face Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the November general election. Schmidt beat out Kansas farmer Arlyn Briggs to earn the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri’s Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday. Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will be...
KMBC.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces endorsements from 100 Republicans in reelection bid
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping GOP support will help hersecure reelection in November. Her campaign is announcing 100 more Republican voters are signing on to support her bid. They join 60 other Republicans who already signed on, including former state representative and current Blue Valley School Board member Jan Kessinger and other current and former Republican officials.
KMBC.com
What's next for Eric Greitens after third-place finish in Missouri Senate race?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a third-place finish in Missouri's U.S. Senate race, Eric Greitens will have to consider what to do next. Greitens received 123,000 votes on Tuesday coming in behind Vicky Hartzler and Eric Schmitt. As he does that, his custody battle continues with his ex-wife in...
KMBC.com
Missouri's 2022 back-to-school tax-free weekend starts Aug. 5, includes supplies, clothes and diapers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The back-to-school supplies are crowding aisles at many stores. Keep in mind that Missouri's back-to-school sales tax holiday by law begins on the first Friday in August, and continues through the following Sunday. This year's event starts Aug. 5. Certain back-to-school items, such as clothing,...
Comments / 0