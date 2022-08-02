One Man's Opinion: Miles of smiles and miracles

Read on www.news-daily.com
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
TODAY.com
Dad goes viral with heartbroken post about son’s death from a rare, treatable disease
Nikki and Joe Monaco were devastated when their son Emmett died at age 5 of a genetic disease earlier this year. Then they learned that in 10 states, newborn babies are screened for the disease their son had — and it's treatable. Born in a state with no screening,...
Mom Relives Horror As Baby Has Surgery at Same Hospital 23 Years After Her
Megan Ramsey said a team of 15 doctors gathered to treat baby Aurelia's rare heart condition.
Mother whose gut told her something was wrong with her unborn son celebrates his remission from leukaemia
A social worker whose mother’s instinct told her something was wrong with her son in the womb several months before his leukaemia diagnosis is celebrating his remission after he became the ninth baby in Europe to receive a new treatment.Mother-of-four Lucy Ellerker, 41, says the new cancer treatment, CAR-T therapy, is keeping her youngest child Opie, two, alive after he was diagnosed with an acute case of leukaemia at five months and a bone marrow transplant failed.Without it she says she and her engineering manager fiancé Lewis Jones, 34, would lose their youngest child, who has a sister, Emily, five.Lucy,...
I can no longer hug my wife & kids after being struck with a devastating disease – the slightest thing can trigger it
A DAD says he can no longer hug his wife and kids after he was struck down with a devastating disease – and even the slightest thing can set it off. Up until 16-months-ago, Dominic Alderson lived a normal and healthy life with his wife and two kids until out of the blue he developed horrific spasms that would make his body go stiff for up to half an hour repeatedly throughout the day.
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Doctors told me my twins were just ‘lazy’ when they missed key milestones – now they’re fighting for their lives
WHEN Jenna Whyman gave birth to little twins Raffy and Siddy she was excited to mark each and every milestone her gorgeous sons met. Just three months into their lives though, Jenna, 36 and her partner Steve, 39, from Essex, noticed they weren’t where they should be. The pair...
survivornet.com
Cancer Nurse Mom CAN’T BELIEVE She Missed The Signs Her Own Son, 4, Had Cancer: ‘I Should Have Seen The Signs!’
Janice Post-White is a cancer nurse and she had trouble spotting her son Brennan’s leukemia signs when he was four years old. Today, he’s over 25 years cancer-free. Brennan’s leukemia symptoms included leg pain, fevers, and abdominal pain. His diagnosis was the result of a bone marrow...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Instagram Model Gena Tew Receives Outpouring of Support For AIDS Battle
"Because I was so sick to the point of death, [doctors] said I had to have had [AIDS] for eight to 10 years," Tew, 27, said in a TikTok video posted this week.
Women Are Sharing Traits From Their Own Mother That They're Definitely Going To Avoid As A Parent
"Everyone was always telling me how much I looked like my mother, so I think I started internalizing every mean thing she said about herself."
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Medical News Today
What is a rainbow baby and why are they special?
A rainbow baby is a healthy baby born to a parent or family who has previously lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The term refers to a baby’s ability to help the parent or family heal after experiencing trauma. In recent years, some people have started...
Tick Bite Puts Pennsylvania Toddler in ICU With Rare Virus
A Pennsylvania toddler is recovering after a tick bite led to a harrowing 4-day stint in the intensive care unit of a children’s hospital, where doctors struggled to determine the cause of his life-threatening illness. Three-year-old Jonny Simoson was ultimately diagnosed with a rare tick-borne disease called Powassan virus.
Mom Fears Treatments Canceled During Pandemic Could Leave Child Disabled
Rachael Swadling's newborn, Hallie Spree, had to have surgery just hours after she was born for an artery defect.
Clayton News Daily
This Dog's Paradise Is a Sun Puddle in The Living Room | The Dodo
Sweetest chocolate Lab named Ollie spends every morning in his favorite sun puddle with his favorite cushion — and he brings his mom presents when she has a bad day. Keep up with Ollie on Instagram: http://thedo.do/labradolliedog and TikTok: http://thedo.do/good_boy_ollie. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
PETS・
Clayton News Daily
Abandoned Puppy With Mange Transforms Into A Beautifully Healthy And Happy Girl | The Dodo
A scared puppy with mange was found on the side of the road by her new forever family. They named her Taylor, and she has transformed into a spunky, funny, happy, and healthy puppy who is always getting into trouble!. Keep up with Taylor on Instagram: http://thedo.do/rescuedtaylor. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS・
Woman With 'Great Linguistic Skills' Learns Mandarin After Brain Surgery
Nicola Clark now works as a disability business mentor to help people living with invisible disabilities.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
