ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Alligator with knife in its head found swimming in Florida pond

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ytg3_0h1nSigV00

An alligator in a Florida pond gave passerby a scare over the weekend when it was spotted swimming with a large knife sticking out of its head.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on Monday it was notified about photos depicting the knifed reptile circulating on social media, ClickOrlando.com reported .

Reports stated that several passersby observed the alligator in a pond along Providence Boulevard in Deltona on a recent afternoon.

FWC officers were dispatched to the location over the weekend and captured the alligator with the knife still protruding from the top of its head.

The animal was then euthanized because of the severity of its injuries.

The person who stabbed the alligator has not been identified yet.

Florida laws prohibit intentionally killing or injuring an alligator, unless authorized by the FWC commission, or as part of the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program.

Those convicted of unauthorized killing of an alligator, which is a third-degree felony, could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fines.

A strikingly similar incident took place in Texas in June 2019, when an alligator with a steak knife protruding from its head was spotted in Pumpkin Lake in Sugar Land.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Deltona, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Deltona, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Deltona, FL
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Swimming#Sugar#Reptile#Fwc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy