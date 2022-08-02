ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

Just call him Dad Pitt.

Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

“It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.”

Brad Pitt raved about his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh's impressive dance skills.
Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills.

“I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he said with a laugh.

The Oscar winner also discussed how he hopes that Shiloh, as well as his five other children, will lead the lives they want to live — even if it’s in the spotlight or creative arts.

“I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish,” he said of Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Pitt shares Shiloh with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
Perhaps Shiloh got her talent from her mom.

She and Jolie, 47, were recently seen busting a move together at a Måneskin concert in Rome. The “Maleficent” actress was also filmed doing the “Electric Slide” while celebrating her and Pitt’s college-bound daughter, Zahara.

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned an Instagram post Sunday announcing Zahara’s acceptance to Spelman College in Atlanta. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

The exes are also parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.
The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-stars are still in the midst of a nasty custody battle even though they were declared legally single in April 2019.

Meanwhile, Pitt has reportedly begun casually dating nearly six years after he and Jolie announced their separation .

The “Fight Club” star previously sparked speculation that he was dating singer Lykke Li , “Arrested Development” alum Alia Shawkat and actress Andra Day , though all of the rumors were debunked.

Page Six did confirm, however, that Pitt had a brief fling with model Nicole Poturalski in 2020.

