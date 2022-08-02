ABC 36 partners with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to get relief supplies to Eastern Ky

Read on www.wtvq.com
WTVQ
Team Kentucky update on the flood response in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The state says the number of confirmed deaths in the flooding remains at 37 and that Kentucky State Police is reporting that there are two missing people still being searched for in relation to the flooding. This number is fluid and reflects reports made only to KSP.
WTVQ
Gov. Beshear honors Lexington’s emergency response crews for flooding recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The hard work of first responders continues as they help those affected by last week’s flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Thursday, state leaders paid tribute to some of those local heroes. Governor Andy Beshear stopped by the department to thank members of the swift water and...
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
WTVQ
Essential supplies for Eastern Kentucky collected by Appalachian Regional Healthcare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A non-profit health system has been working around the clock since last Thursday to provide supplies to those impacted by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. This week volunteers have been loading and unloading cars with supplies to travel to those affected areas, including SUVs piled high...
WTVQ
Geography plays a role in eastern Kentucky flooding
(PERRY COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) While the July 28th flooding event in eastern Kentucky may have been one of the most significant to date, it’s not the only one. This part of the state has a troubling history of flooding, much of it due to the terrain. Unlike the geography...
WTVQ
Flood victims now dealing with dangerous heat
JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ) – As residents in eastern Kentucky come to terms with the devastation left behind by last week’s flooding, temperatures are now soaring to dangerous levels adding insult to injury in communities just trying to catch a break. In an effort to prevent heat-related illnesses for...
WTVQ
Pet supplies collected for shelter serving four of the hardest hit counties in the flood area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the death toll in eastern Kentucky was climbing, it wasn’t just people losing their lives but animals. One shelter in eastern Kentucky, serving four of the hardest hit counties, working hard to clean up and stock up so it can bring in the strays it expects to finds throughout the coming weeks and months.
WTVQ
Safety hazards and health risks to look out for following flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood clean-up continues in eastern Kentucky, there are hazards and risks that still pose a danger to people living there, and also to those helping with relief efforts. “It’s important that people know that although they want their home to be a safe haven...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Augusta Drive early Friday morning. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with Murder and 1st degree Wanton Endangerment. According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in at 1:53 A.M. Friday morning...
WTVQ
Heavy rain possible into Friday, but mostly in Central and Western Kentucky
Rain and storms returned to Central and Western Kentucky on Thursday as a mid-level wave of energy tapped into all the moist air that is sitting right over our region. With some heavier downpours expected and the same areas potentially seeing several waves of rain, a Flood Watch is out for parts of Central and Western Kentucky until Friday evening. The good news is that much of the data is indicating that flood ravaged Southeastern Kentucky will miss out on the heavier rain potential with much of it staying to the north and west of that area.
WTVQ
Heat gives way to more unsettled weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky late week
Despite the hot and humid Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we managed to squeeze in a mainly dry afternoon which was great news for the on-going clean-up and recovery efforts from the devastating flood event that happened one week ago. Luckily heat indices weren’t as high in those impacted areas but it was still a hot one. We did manage to see an isolated pop-up storm or two, mainly in Lexington metro during the mid to late afternoon. We caught some of the heavy rain in the distance with our tower cam around 4pm Thursday as you can see below.
WTVQ
One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
WTVQ
One person dead after plane crash
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has died after a small plane crash in Harrison County. According to a report in the Cynthiana Democrat, a small-engine plane crashed while landing at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. The report says it happened around 5PM on Wednesday on the east end of the...
WTVQ
A quick dose of August heat and humidity, but it stays dry into the mid-week
We squeezed in a mainly dry Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky which was just what the doctor ordered for the commonwealth, including flood ravaged parts of Southeastern Kentucky where the clean-up continues. A big thunderstorm complex to our northwest weakened out late morning and did nothing more than throw a few debris clouds our way but we still saw plenty of sunshine and highs running into the upper 80s.
