Wayne County, NC

One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries

By Kari Barrows
 3 days ago
Sheriff: No reason to believe man who shot deputies would be "hostile"

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce spoke for the first time on Wednesday about the shooting on Monday that sent three of his deputies to the hospital, including one who later died. He said they had no reason to believe the man suspected of shooting the deputies would be “hostile.”
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
North Carolina State
Wayne County, NC
Hamilton, NC
Wayne County, NC
Andrew Cox
Roy Cooper
Alexander Hamilton
