Cloud 9 Boutique now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall

Are you looking for an estate on heavily-wooded acreage in a guarded and gated golf community? You just may have found your new home tucked back into a cul de sac in the Estates at Tour 18 of Flower Mound. Towering pines and live oak trees present the perfect backdrop to a total backyard paradise complete with a covered porch, fireplace, sparkling pool, spa and waterfall. The current owners have given much love, care and fabulous updates to the exterior and interior. Landscaping, additional patio improvements and pool resurfacing accent the backyard paradise. The cool light color palette interior, plus a completely new kitchen, wood flooring, light fixtures and updates throughout the house make this home a real people-pleaser. To top it all off, this home falls into the much sought-after Argyle ISD. With the country living, the golf course, the great schools and closeness to major highways and shopping destinations, this house just might be the one you're looking for.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO