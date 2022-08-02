ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Springs, PA

Late night fire damages Cambridge Springs house

By Jade Burns
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQO8B_0h1nQV5W00

A fire damaged a house in Cambridge Springs late Monday night.

Calls for a structure fire went out around 11:15 p.m. in the 22000 block of Yankee Hill Road.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started in the garage and spread to the house. Crews were able to put out the fire with minimal damage to the house.

Everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries reported. There has been no cause reported at this time.

