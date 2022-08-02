We all have to deal with people online and offline every day, but sometimes we need a break from specific individuals, and that's okay (and completely normal). Thankfully the mute feature on Discord provides exactly what we need, some peace of mind. If you run your own Discord server, you can also add bots to automatically moderate conversations, but muting is perfect for voice channels and messages. The beauty of muting users versus blocking is that the muted users will never know you muted them unless you've mentioned it, avoiding any social drama altogether. So, where and how do we get started with muting those specific Discord users? Android Police is here to give you those answers. Today's guide illustrates how to mute someone in a voice channel, your direct messages, and inside a server. Let's dig in.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO