The Verge
Spotify’s paying customers will soon get separate play and shuffle buttons
Spotify is fully separating its play and shuffle buttons — but only for Premium subscribers. Today, the company announced that it’s beginning to roll out individual buttons for the two functions, which will replace the combined play / shuffle button that’s currently at the top of playlists and artist pages. The change is expected to hit Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
Play Store policy updates to bring an end to misleading apps, annoying full-screen ads
Google recently revealed updates to its Play Store policies, aiming to improve app experiences across the platform.
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
How to remotely control and access your Amazon Alexa devices
As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.
Digital Trends
Google Meet and Google Duo begin confusing merger
Google has begun the next phase of merging its Duo and Meet video chat apps into one service. The brand sent out an update on Wednesday, which will change the Google Duo icon to Google Meet. The update is largely aesthetic but is set to roll out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks. You can expect to receive a home screen notification explaining how Google Duo has been merged into Google Meet.
Get ready for TikTok mini-games, currently in early testing in the app
There is big money in gaming, so it's unsurprising to see many major tech companies wanting to enter the market. TikTok is now one of those opportunists, and it has been testing a pair of mobile mini-games on its platform for months after entering into a partnership with Zynga last year. Now, the app has not only expanded its games catalog but is also broadening testing.
It's time for Amazon Drive users to move all their files or lose them
Amazon is much more than just a shopping destination you can pick up a brand spanking new microwave oven from — it actually has something of an ecosystem of its own with both software and hardware products that give even the likes of Google and Microsoft a run for their money sometimes. Obviously, not all see success thanks to the intense, cutthroat competition in their respective categories. One such venture is a cloud storage application that's very similar to Google Drive. Chances are you haven't even heard of Amazon Drive until we brought it to your attention. If you're curious about dropping your files onto the service, though, it's probably too late.
Amazon Alexa: How to get local information from your smart speaker or display
Amazon Alexa has more capabilities than playing music and managing smart home devices. You can ask Alexa to create reminders, set alarms, check calendar events, use Voice Shopping to order and track stuff from Amazon, and even get local information. The latter is quite helpful to check the local news and weather, look up sports schedules, explore new nearby restaurants, and find traffic details by using voice commands.
Swipe your texts away — or don't — in the latest Google Messages beta
Today, life on Android is all about convenience and familiarity. Tech giants like Google are trying (or so we like to think) to ensure all their apps look cohesive and work similarly. It is perhaps for this reason Google is finally bringing the Gmail app’s old customizable swipe actions to the latest Messages beta.
Google is testing Discover-style widgets for its desktop website again
Google’s default page for Search on the web is intuitive and simple to use. It has a prominently-placed search bar and options to access the page in different languages or switch to another Google service. Although some of us appreciate the clean and simplistic look, Google periodically feels the itch to change the design and use the blank space for other purposes. In February, we saw Google go a step further and add contextual cards to the homepage. A few people say they are seeing these cards again now, indicating a possible wider rollout.
How to mute Discord users: Moderate your social experiences like a pro gamer
We all have to deal with people online and offline every day, but sometimes we need a break from specific individuals, and that's okay (and completely normal). Thankfully the mute feature on Discord provides exactly what we need, some peace of mind. If you run your own Discord server, you can also add bots to automatically moderate conversations, but muting is perfect for voice channels and messages. The beauty of muting users versus blocking is that the muted users will never know you muted them unless you've mentioned it, avoiding any social drama altogether. So, where and how do we get started with muting those specific Discord users? Android Police is here to give you those answers. Today's guide illustrates how to mute someone in a voice channel, your direct messages, and inside a server. Let's dig in.
iOS 16 beta 4 brings Apple Pay support to third party browsers
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 4 for the iPhone, we previously heard about some new features and now we have some details on changes to Apple Pay. Previously Apple Pay on iOS in a web browser would only work with Safari, this has now changed with the release of the new iOS 16 beta 4.
