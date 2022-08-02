What sports movie did one study say is the most obsessed in Texas?

Read on cw39.com
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid News Anchors In Texas | 2022
In the information era, news broadcasting has suffered as viewers increasingly resort to digital platforms rather than Fox, CNN, or other “alphabet” TV news networks for their news. Even so, working as a news anchor may be very rewarding, especially if you work in television and represent a...
cw39.com
‘The Official Beer of Freedom’ hitting shelves of nearly 200 Texas H-E-B stores
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is truly a patriotic state, there’s no doubt about that and it seems the shelves of its own grocery stores will be ringing the freedom songs in the tune of The Official Beer of Freedom. Armed Forces Brewing Company has announced it will be...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Austin Chronicle
Fifth Annual KOKEFEST Brings Clint Black and More to Hutto
In Austin music's founding mythos of the convergence of rednecks and hippies, KOKE-FM served as essential a role as the Armadillo World Headquarters or Willie Nelson's moving to town. In 1972, sensing the emerging local culture, the frequency debuted a new format that liberally expanded on the tide of country rock to help define "progressive country," the sound that would become Austin's calling card throughout the decade.
cw39.com
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders. But, what is The Baked Bear? It’s simple really, they make custom ice cream sandwiches....
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
cw39.com
Report says this certain cookie is the cookie of Texas & it may surprise you
DALLAS (KDAF) — Eat This, Not That! is a very popular food publication that has all sorts of regular and sometimes hot takes when it comes to food. Since National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (arguably the most popular cookie on the planet) is Thursday, August 4 we wanted to see how it stacked up throughout the states.
KSAT 12
Texas cities say streaming giants Disney, Hulu and Netflix owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees
For the latest news on the economy, sign up for our weekly newsletter. A lawsuit filed Thursday by 25 Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage
AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
cw39.com
Abbott: Bus of migrants arrives in New York City from Texas
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday a bus of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas — the first group for New York state. In early April, Abbott announced a plan for Texas to organize charter buses to transport migrants who have crossed the border and agree to it to Washington, D.C. The first bus for the capital city arrived April 13, and now Abbott is saying New York City will be added as a drop-off location.
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo reveals all-star music lineup for 2023 season
One of San Antonio's favorite annual gatherings just revealed the headliners for its 2023 season — and let's just say the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has lassoed some all-star talent for next year's event. Held at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds from February 9 through 26, 2023,...
Two East Texas cities join million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) -- The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 23 other Texas cities filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007.
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
