West Milton, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners authorize emergency resolution

TROY – On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Miami County Commissioners met for a general meeting to approve resolutions. The agenda had an additional resolution added for emergency repairs to the microwave system which is “negatively” impacting the law enforcement agencies, according to the resolution. The IT Department...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. DRUG OFFENSE: At 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Covington Avenue where they spoke with the caller. The caller stated that she let a male into her residence and believes he used drugs in her bathroom. SUSPICIOUS PERSON: At 3:03 p.m....
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:. WARRANT: At approximately 7:45 p.m., an officer observed a male with a felony warrant near the Shell on South County Road 25 A. Suspect was arrested along with multiple drug charges. Adam L. Plantz, 40, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Continuing the tradition of excellence: Downs named new CMS principal

COVINGTON — When Courtney Downs was in third grade, she knew she wanted to be a lawyer. “I was adamant that I was going to be a lawyer and it was going to be great,” Downs said. “When I first started looking at Defiance College, my advisor recommended not going pre-law because, if you change your mind, what are you going to do with a pre-law degree if you don’t go to law school?”
COVINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe boys golf team third at Greenville Invitational, Troy takes fifth

GREENVILLE — Golf balls were in the air Thursday at the Turtle Creek Golf Course as Tippecanoe, Troy, Piqua and Covington got their season underway at the Greenville Invitational. Tippecanoe took third with a 339 total, Troy was fifth with 344, Piqua took 10th with 386 and Covington was...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Just like riding a bike

TROY — A local business is bringing out the inner child in customers across the county with something as simple as a bicycle. “There’s a kid in all of us that’s just waiting to get out, and we need to let that kid out every now and again, and bikes are one way to do it,” Brian Brewer said.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Schools announces free and reduced price lunch program

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools recently announced its 2022-2023 program year policy 8531 for students unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast, After School Care Snack or Special Milk Programs. Each school office and the central...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Boys Golf Preview

Another boys golf season is underway and will continue next week with the Dan Kendig tournament at Echo Hills on Wednesday. Mark Evilsizor returns for his 10th season as coach. The Trojans were 11-3 overall last year, 7-2 in the MVL, finished second in the MVL overall and won the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

