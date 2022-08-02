ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Couldn’t Save Himself with Dying Dog Story After Calling Gabby a “B*tch”

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
The Bachelorette has churned out some truly charmless contestants over the years (Chad Johnson, anyone?), and the show kept up the tradition this season, despite flipping the formula with two leads. Poor Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have had to put up with Hayden Markowitz, a contestant who was finally eliminated on last night’s episode.

If you haven’t been keeping up with this season of the ABC dating reality show, here’s a quick recap: Rachel and Gabby, the Bachelorettes (yes, there are two now, for some inexplicable reason), are each looking for love with a group of guys that includes Hayden, a man who previously described Gabby as “rough around the edges” and said he preferred Rachel.

Despite his rude comment, he stuck around for more screen time, until Monday (Aug. 1), when his antics earned him a ride back home. Hayden, referring to his “rough around the edges” comment, said during a conversation with fellow contestant Meatball, “My dumb ass uses the verbiage that Gabby uses to describe herself, and she fucking didn’t like that. Well, bitch, maybe you shouldn’t use that word to describe yourself, then.”

He then made low blows against both Rachel and Gabby, continuing, “I’ve been comparing my ex to, like, this [bleep], right? They don’t hold a candle to her, and I don’t want to just settle. I can tell you right now, I don’t see how any guy here could be like, I’m fucking marrying these girls.”

Despite his vile comments at the start of last night’s episode, Hayden seemed compelled to stick around (hmm, this couldn’t possibly have anything to do with Instagram partnerships or a Bachelor in Paradise spot) for the cocktail party, where he pulled a cringey stunt in which he tried to win Gabby over by mentioning his dying dog, Rambo.

While armed with a scrapbook of Rambo, Hayden shared information he thought would elevate his relationship with Rachel “to another level”: his dog has a brain tumor and “his entire head caved in.” How romantic.

Explaining that Rambo “only has a couple months” to live, Hayden told Rachel, “I’m obviously telling you this because I want you to understand that, you know, I wouldn’t be here if my intentions weren’t to try to obviously further our relationship,” before showing her Rambo’s “cancer duck,” a stuffed animal he brought to all of his radiation appointments.

The sob story couldn’t save Hayden, who was eliminated last night after Meatball spilled the details of their earlier chat. While Hayden was complaining that Rachel didn’t spend enough time talking about his terminal dog with him, she marched over to the couch where he was sitting and promptly sent him home.

A happy ending for all: Now he has plenty of time to spend with his dog!

