Billy Porter teams with Phipps Conservatory for summer flower fashion show

PITTSBURGH — World renowned musician Sting is set to perform his greatest hits with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for the first time in the symphony’s history. The concerts, scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10, 2023, will include symphonic arrangements of his hits such as “Roxanne,” “Next to You,” “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,” and “Every Breath You Take.” These orchestrations were first created for Sting’s 2010 Symphonicity tour. Songs from his solo career, such as “Englishman in New York,” “Fragile,” “Russians,” “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Desert Rose” will also be performed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO