Billy Porter teams with Phipps Conservatory for summer flower fashion show

Read on triblive.com
Article king
2d ago
Just because you're gay and have on a lot of stuff doesn't mean you're a fashion expert.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
Steel City Con returns to the Monroeville Convention Center with an updated celebrity lineup
Monroeville Convention Center once again will be the hub of all things pop culture and comics as Steel City Con returns for its summer convention. About 12,000 people attended last August, and organizers are hoping to match or exceed that number despite several big-name cancellations. SSC officials had announced a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: Lower Burrell native puts ‘Best Foot Forward'; Point Park grad stars in ‘Sandman,’ ‘Quantum Leap’
Lower Burrell native Joy Suprano began acting professionally, largely in TV, more than a decade ago. Her first series regular role to see the light of day arrives in the new Apple TV+ kids and family show “Best Foot Forward,” now streaming its first season. The series, based...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosts a 'Beastly Beard' competition
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosted a “Beastly Beard” competition Thursday at its Laurel Highlands location in Jones Mills. About 20 men competed for the title. Robert DuVuvei was declared the winner. Retired Pittsburgh Steelers great Brett Keisel lent his support. Keisel was known for growing a long beard and then shaving it off for charity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pghcitypaper.com
New venue The Bridge Music Bar gives much-needed platform to local musicians
Ten years ago, Susan Coe noticed an available spot across the street from her holistic wellness center, Peace, Love & Zen. At the time, Coe also ran the now-defunct Bloomfield bar and music venue Howlers. “I fell in love with [the East Liberty location] and said if I ever move...
pghcitypaper.com
First-ever Hill District Arts Festival showcases work of local artists
The Hill District was alive with arts, food, and community this past weekend during the neighborhood's first-ever arts festival. Over two days, Centre Avenue was filled with people from across Pittsburgh for The Hill District Arts Festival, hosted by local nonprofit ACH Clear Pathways. There were local vendors providing food, desserts, and activities, as well as artists and performers from the Hill District and around Pittsburgh who were able to showcase their art for Pittsburghers to enjoy.
New Pittsburgh Courier
House of Soul Catering: Where Every Bite Feels Like Home
Munhall, PA 15130 Website: https://www.houseofsoulcateringllc.com/. Food has always been a big part of Kamahlai Stewart’s life. “Growing up, my grandparents, my mom, really everybody we were surrounded by food all the time. I grew a liking to it. My mom and dad used to work all the time so sitting around waiting for my parents to cook was a no-go. I took what I learned from my grandparents and my mom and started cooking, that was at age 7,” said Stewart.
Sting, Pittsburgh Symphony to perform together in January
PITTSBURGH — World renowned musician Sting is set to perform his greatest hits with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for the first time in the symphony’s history. The concerts, scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10, 2023, will include symphonic arrangements of his hits such as “Roxanne,” “Next to You,” “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,” and “Every Breath You Take.” These orchestrations were first created for Sting’s 2010 Symphonicity tour. Songs from his solo career, such as “Englishman in New York,” “Fragile,” “Russians,” “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Desert Rose” will also be performed.
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more
Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scare tactics: Vandergrift man key figure in Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
Nick Kardos of Vandergrift gets paid to be creepy. Kardos, 31, was inspired by horror classics including “Night of the Living Dead” and experienced a creative drive as a youngster growing up in Oklahoma Borough. He has worked seasonally for 13 years as a special effects supervisor and...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The trams at Pittsburgh International Airport
This week’s “Ask Kelly” question comes from Ben in Morningside. He asks: “What's the story behind the Tram at Pittsburgh International Airport between the landside and airside terminals? How fast does it go? How far does it go? How far underground is it? We love our tunnels here in Pittsburgh."
Your Radio Place
Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets HERE
There’s still some summer left, and AVC Communications wants to send you to the Pittsburgh Zoo! Complete the form below for a chance to win a pair of Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. The tickets are valid through the end of the year. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. Good luck! One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Pittsburgh Courier
7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit
Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Some Bellevue roads to close for filming of Netflix movie
Bellevue announced that two roads in the borough will be closed all day Tuesday for the filming of a Netflix movie. Mayor Val Pennington said West Avenue between S. Starr and St. Jackson avenues and S. Jackson Avenue up to Monroe Avenue will be closed all day Tuesday. Those roads...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 5-7
More than 170 vintage rides are expected to roll into Ligonier on Friday for The Stroll, the annual 1950s-themed car cruise hosted by Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Antique and classic vehicles will ring the Diamond and park along adjoining streets. The event features...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills artist builds pirate shipwreck sculpture for underwater museum in Florida
A Penn Hills artist was able to give a unique contribution to the sea by commissioning his first large sculpture for an underwater museum in Florida. Sean Coffey, owner of the Coffey Shop, built a 10-foot-long, 9-foot-wide replica of a pirate shipwreck for the Underwater Museum of Art, the first and only permanent underwater sculpture museum in the United States.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Musical bingo, car cruise, Fun Fest
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week offers new venues, no-reservation options
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has something for every diner, says its director Brian McCollum. For those interested in trying a new eatery, there are a number of first-time participants for the event starting Monday. For indecisive diners, the website offers a Restaurant Roulette wheel that will pick a spot at random.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills celebrates first National Night Out
Penn Hills’ first National Night Out celebration almost started with a shower. As representatives of various organizations were setting up for the Aug. 2 event at Penn Hills Community Park, Western Pennsylvania weather refused to cooperate, temporarily drenching the proceedings. But by the time guests began arriving at Penn...
Comments / 3