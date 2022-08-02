Tigers vs. Twins prediction and latest lines today, Tuesday 8/2

Read on www.mlive.com
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
MLB・
Michael Fulmer trade details: Al Avila wakes up from deadline slumber
The Detroit Tigers have traded relief pitcher Michael Fulmer to the division rival Minnesota Twins with just minutes remaining at the deadline. Fulmer is a good back-end relief pitcher, and despite his injury issues, should be able to succeed in Minnesota with a very familiar foe. With Detroit playing in...
Lions Released Running Back On Wednesday Afternoon
Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions added veteran running back Justin Jackson to the team. Head coach Dan Campbell said the addition of Jackson was related to the injury of fellow running back Greg Bell. Campbell went on to say that Bell would miss some time with an injury. Unfortunately...
Detroit Tigers' Al Avila took over 7 years ago. Here's how he has managed the roster
The unofficial start of the Detroit Tigers' rebuild has long been seen as the trade deadline in July 2017, when the team began to clean house. That's when they sent away J.D. Martinez, with Justin Verlander departing in August, as well as other key pieces in Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
Charles Harris: Aidan Hutchinson Isn’t a Rookie
Charles Harris is hoping to build off of his career season in 2021.
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
NHL
Red Wings prospect Mazur finds scoring touch in time for World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The moment came early last season. It helped Carter Mazur have a big freshman year at the University of Denver, and it says something about a 20-year-old forward who will play for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton from Aug. 9-20 and could make an impact for the Detroit Red Wings someday.
NHL
Red Wings prospect Eemil Viro entering 2022-23 season with confidence
DETROIT -- At just 17 years old, Eemil Viro made his professional hockey debut with TPS Turku of the SM-Liiga, Finland's most elite league. And when reflecting on his development, the young defenseman acknowledged he's come a long way since his inaugural 2019-20 campaign. "When I came into the league,...
Yzerman sees shades of Lidstrom in Simon Edvinsson
If he fulfills his potential, there’s no reason Edvinsson can’t be one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Seider is already on his way there.
Isaiah Livers: Overlook the Pistons if you want "that 'L' on the calendar"
Based on the way the Pistons finished last season and the pieces they’ve added since, Livers says Detroit is poised to do damage. Doubt them at your own risk.
Michigan basketball freshmen are already forming a strong bond
The Michigan basketball 2022 recruiting class isn’t as highly touted as, say, the Fab Five, but there are outstanding players and pieces. The four prospects — point guard Dug McDaniel, forward Gregg Glenn, forward Tarris Reed, and wing Jett Howard — are jelling and ready to prove themselves this year.
