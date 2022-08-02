Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Releases New Trailer and Poster

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
ComicBook
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Creator Shares Intense Demon Slayer Tribute Art
Demon Slayer brought its second season to an end by killing a Hashira and retiring another. With the third season set to bring back the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, one prominent manga artist has given fans some surprising new fan art. The Flame Hashira Rengoku died as a result of the events of the Mugen Train but the artist behind Shikimori Not Just a Cutie has brought the member of the Demon Slayer Corps back from the dead in a dynamic new way.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reportedly Adds Teen Wolf Alum to Cast
Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of several live-action projects going on under Netflix's watch right now. As the animated franchise surged in popularity during the pandemic, the streaming giant was quick to push forward plans to bring Aang and his friend to life in a new way. And if a new report is right, then we have learned an alum from Teen Wolf has joined Team Avatar.
ComicBook
Studio Ghibli Releases Stunning Princess Mononoke Jewelry Line
Studio Ghibli has certainly earned its place as one of the most legendary animation studios within the medium of anime over the years, with the animation house working on what is billed to be the final movie of director Hayao Miyazaki in How Do You Live? With dozens of movies to choose from, Princess Mononoke is set to make a comeback via a new jewelry line that will help bring some of the classic animals, characters, and objects back into the limelight in an original new way.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fan bravely declares an underrated character better than Eddie
There’s no question that the biggest breakout of Stranger Things 4 was Eddie Munson, with Joseph Quinn’s quirky performance as the DnD-loving metalhead turning him into the most mourned character since, well, the ones from all the other seasons. But this dangerously hot take is boldly declaring that an underrated member of Hawkins’ heroes is a superior character to the internet’s beloved Eddie.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Announced
There are plenty of popular manga series that have yet to receive anime adaptations, but one of the biggest is set to hit the small screen. Kaiju No. 8 is the story of a man looking to rid the world of giant threats by becoming a kaiju himself and Toho Studios is set to bring this monster war to life as announced at this year's Crunchyroll Expo. Needless to say, the series has hit the ground floor running despite only arriving in 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump.
Andor Delayed: Disney+ Announces New Premiere Date for Rogue One Prequel — Plus, Watch Full Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Disney+’s newest Star Wars series is arriving later than scheduled. In dropping the full trailer for Andor, its 12-episode Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna (reprising his role as Cassian Andor), the streamer announced that the series will now premiere Wednesday, September 21. Andor was previously slated to debut on Aug. 31. Perhaps to help soften the blow of the nearly one month delay, Disney+ will be dropping the first three episodes on Sept. 21. Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on the title character’s journey to discover the difference...
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
ComicBook
The Promised Neverland Celebrates 6th Anniversary with New Art
Believe it or not, The Promised Neverland has been around for a hot minute. Creators Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka released their first chapter of the manga six years ago, in fact. With over 40 million copies sold, the series is an undeniable hit for Shueisha, and some new artwork has been shared with fans to celebrate its big anniversary.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Polygon
Chainsaw Man’s new trailer rips and tears into action, confirms October premiere
MAPPA unveiled the a new trailer for its upcoming Chainsaw Man anime on Friday, introducing the series’ Japanese voice cast and announcing the series will premiere in October. Crunchyroll will simulcast Chainsaw Man in the U.S., as it has for many other MAPPA anime in the past including Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.
ComicBook
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
wegotthiscovered.com
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Releases New Trailer: Watch
Chainsaw Man is revving up ahead of its big comeback! If you did not know, the series is set to restart its manga, and that isn't even to mention the anime on the horizon. Now, a new trailer for Chainsaw Man has been released, and it shows off Denji's gruesome strength in the best way.
