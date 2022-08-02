Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh in Rare Quote About Her ‘Very Beautiful’ Dancing

A supportive father! Brad Pitt made a rare quote about his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and praised her "very beautiful" dancing , which has made recent headlines.

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," the Bullet Train actor, 58, told Entertainment Tonight at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, August 1. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

Brad also told ET that he "loves" when his kids "find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."

The 16-year-old — whom Brad shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — first showed off her dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video set to Lizzo ’s “About Damn Time." In May, a fan account for the teen reshared the clip of her dancing, and fans were taken by her epic hip-hop skills.

In March, a source told In Touch that Shiloh was "really good" at dance, referring to it as "her main love right now." The insider added, “She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

The source explained that Shiloh is able to remember the routines easily, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent." They also shared, “Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder.”

Other videos of Shiloh taking on the dance floor have since surfaced online. In May, she also rocked out to Ed Sheeran ’s single “Shivers” and one month later, the budding star moved along to Doja Cat 's “Vegas” from the Elvis movie soundtrack.

Both Brad and Angelina, 47, usually keep quiet when it comes to talking about their kids in interviews — the pair also shares Maddox , 20, Pax , 18, Zahara , 17, Knox , 14 and Vivienne , 14 — the actors are known to share the rare quote about their brood. The Maleficent actress, for one, praised Shiloh in August 2020 for inspiring her to nab a role in The One and Only Ivan .

"Well, Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it," Angelina told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and we talked about why she loved it. Then, I inquired if it was being made — as you do — into a film, and I found out that it was kinda in the works but kinda hadn't [been] figured out. ... It's a very special story. It's an important true story and I think that resonates with all of us."