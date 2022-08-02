ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Star Filter’ Complexion Booster Is Even Better Than an IG Filter

 3 days ago

Ooh, do we love a little bit of glow in our complexion! Okay, a lot of glow! We want that glassy, sun-kissed shine, that illuminated glow, that shimmering, glimmering skin. We want That Star Filter !

JLo Beauty has proven itself as a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry. We’re not surprised, obviously. Everything the newly-married Jennifer Lopez touches turns to gold. Or in this case, Rose Gold — or Warm Bronze, or Rich Bronze, or Pink Champagne. Those are the four shades of her That Star Filter Complexion Booster !

Get the JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster for just $39 at Amazon!

That Star Filter was created to be an instant pick-me-up for your skin, delivering a sheer wash of color to even out your tone and create “bronzy, dewy, glowy” goodness, as Lopez said in the video of her demonstrating how to use it. She applies it with her fingers, concentrating on her cheekbones and collarbones, also swiping it on the bridge of her nose and under her brow bones to hit the high points of her face!

Of course, you can also use That Star Filter all over your face by mixing it with your moisturizer or your liquid foundation. It’s made to mix well with makeup, but also to be worn alone and not look out of place. The light-bouncing mineral pigments will simply help blur imperfections, smooth out your complexion and boost your overall radiance!

Another bonus about this product is that it’s packed with vitamin E, so it’s even good for your skin, providing antioxidant protection. It also contains no parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, dyes or fragrance — and it’s cruelty-free!

As you can see on Amazon, this real-life filter is a hit with reviewers, who have plenty of nice things to say. They note how a little goes a long way and how it lasts all day, really blurring the appearance of their pores. The four available shades are made to suit a wide range of skin tones, so we can see why it’s gained so many fans already. Maybe you’ll be the next!

Looking for something else? Shop more from JLo Beauty here and check out other highlighter and luminizers here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

