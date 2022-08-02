Read on www.radionwtn.com
Judge Snyder Looks Forward To Continuing To Serve County, Children
Paris, Tenn.–In a tough race, long-time Judge Vicki Snyder defeated challenger Chad Cox to retain her position as Henry County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge for another eight years. Judge Snyder received 2,675 votes, or 55.59 percent, while Cox received 2,136 votes or 44.39 percent. Snyder said last night at...
REAL Hope Youth Center Opens At New Location
Paris, Tenn.–REAL Hope Youth Center Director Carl Anderson, left, addresses the large crowd that gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at its new location at the First Baptist Church in Paris. Looking on at right is the new Paris-Henry County Chamber President Justin Oliver. Anderson said the REAL Hope center...
Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
David Alan Welker
Mr. David Alan Welker, 57, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tennova Hospital. He was born Wednesday, May 5, 1965, the son of the late Carter Welker, Sr., and Dorothy Davidson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Carter Welker, Jr.
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
Angela DeMaris Appointed The Dixie Executive Director
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Town of Huntingdon has recently appointed Angela DeMaris as the Executive Director of The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center, home of the Hal Holbrook Theatre. DeMaris began her career in the arts industry as House Manager and Box Office Assistant at The Off-Broadway Theatre,...
Wade Sworn In As Henry Co. Clerk & Master
Paris, Tenn.–Albert Wade Jr. was sworn in as Henry County Chancery Court Clerk & Master by Chancellor Vicki Hoover during a ceremony at the courthouse on Monday. As Clerk & Master for the Chancery and Probate Court, Wade will be responsible for completely overseeing the administration of each of these courts. The Chancery and Probate Court handles various types of litigation, including but not limited to all aspects of family law, adoptions, real property disputes, delinquent tax sales, partition lawsuits, guardianships, conservatorships, name changes, and estates.
Tony Young
Mr. Tony Young, 63, of Springville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Henry County Medical Center. Glyn Anthony “Tony” Young was born Saturday, December 6, 1958, in Springville, Tennessee, to Jim R. Young, of Springville, and the late Marilyn Hancock Young. Mr. Young was a...
Looking For All The Shade They Can Get
Paris, Tenn.–Master Mason Wolfgang Rackl and Luka Barlie are doing all they can to keep the sun from shining on them while they work in the downtown Paris west alley. Their current project is part of the Downtown Paris Improvement program and has involved lots of hot and dusty work for the pair in recent weeks. Rackl explained that a portion of this project is for the owners of the building and part of it is for the city of Paris. Rackl said windows are being installed on the side of the building for the building owners and the brick wall is being refinished so that the murals and the Eiffel Tower structure will adhere better. The murals that are usually on the wall are being stored by Artist Dan Knowles and will be replaced later. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
Snyder Re-elected General Sessions Judge; Newcomers Elected To Henry County Commission
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County voters reelected Inbumbent General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Vicki Snyder in a tough race against Chad Cox. Long-time Judge Snyder received 2,675 votes, or 55.59 percent, while Cox received 2,136 votes or 44.39 percent. The Henry County Commission will look different, with Incumbents Rev. James Travis, Wes...
WBBJ
UT Martin receives anonymous donation
MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has been given an anonymous donation. According to a news release, the university has been given the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction. Management Endowment, which will go to help support the new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Henry County Early Voting Results
Paris, Tenn.–Early Voting results are in for Henry County. County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3) County Commission District 2 (Vote for 3) County School Board District 2 (Vote for 1) Rusty Wiles 54.72 percent. Jackie Dooley 10.08 percent. Stan Dunagan 35.22 percent. County School Board District 4 (Vote...
Grading Scale Change To Benefit Weakley Co. Students
Dresden, Tenn.–As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale. While the...
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
Tennessee 22A Closed for Construction Just in Time for School
Be prepared for a longer commute to school or to work as construction on the future Lexington Bypass has closed a section of Tennessee 22A. The Henderson County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook, Friday afternoon about the road closure. The closure was posted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation...
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County
Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
Henry County’s 10 Polling Locations Listed
Paris, Tenn.–There are 10 polling places for Henry County voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, August 4. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said the polling places will be open fro 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a state and federal primary and state and county general election. In...
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
