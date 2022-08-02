Read on www.nwahomepage.com
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Happening in NWA: Art galleries, Robots at the Ballpark
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. In case you missed it, Fenix Arts in Fayetteville opened a new exhibition yesterday titled “Fresh from the Studio.”. Several Fenix artists have been hard at work these past few months creating new works for this exhibition, several...
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Arts Live Awards, First Friday
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Ultra Suede Party Band is giving you another chance to celebrate summer before it’s going, going, gone!. The concert Friday will feature a high-energy blend of songs you know and love. Head out to George’s Majestic Lounge at 6 p.m.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Fayetteville named Resource Recycling Program of the year
The City of Fayetteville announced Friday it was named the 2022 Recycling Program of the Year by Resource Recycling for the collection division's efforts in recycling, food-waste diversion, and education.
Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: The Chicks coming to Walmart AMP
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. The 13-time Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling artists The Chicks announced five new October tour dates with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will join The Chicks for...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
nwahomepage.com
‘Sip N’ Paint’ at Six Twelve Coffeehouse
A local therapeutic art studio is offering Arkansans a chance to get together with family and support a great cause. Watch as we have Lakisha Bradley of My-T-By-Design here to talk about an upcoming event you can brush up your painting skills.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off its 123rd year
TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off on Tuesday, August 2 at 5 p.m. with carnival rides, traditional grape stomping and grape-flavored ice cream. All the same food and festivities will be back for the 123rd year of the festival, except this year, there’ll be a whole lot more of it. Festival chairman, […]
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Soul Media to wrap up exhibit this weekend
Arkansas Soul Media to wrap up exhibit this weekend. NWA school districts consider school safety recommendations. NWA doc facing sexual assault charges appears before …. Increase in families unable to afford school supplies. Question of the Day 8/4. Woman found dead in creek in Fort Smith. Judge hands down $25.4...
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
nwahomepage.com
School supply drive-thru in Bentonville
NWA school districts consider school safety recommendations. NWA doc facing sexual assault charges appears before …. Increase in families unable to afford school supplies. Judge hands down $25.4 million judgement against …. Walmart laying off 200 employees. Faster internet breaks ground in River Valley areas. Wash. Co. Veterans Services comment...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
