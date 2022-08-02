Read on tomahawkleader.com
Northwoods Tobacco-Free Coalition seeking participation in online public opinion poll
NORTHERN WISCONSIN – The Northwoods Tobacco-Free Coalition (NWTFC), in collaboration with UW-Stout, is seeking participation in an online public opinion poll. NWTFC said the survey was developed to “better understand how community members value the health of their local area by expressing their concerns about commercial tobacco and by rating prevention strategies they think would work best in their community.”
