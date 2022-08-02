Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65; City Eats Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious health violations. The taco bar failed with 65-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says forks, knives, and spoons were stored in dirty containers. Plus, beef, sour cream, and queso were at unsafe temperatures. And ice was stored in a dirty cooler with ants and other insects.
fox5atlanta.com
Knife restaurant cuts new path in Buckhead’s culinary scene
ATLANTA - With a name like Knife, you’d expect the new restaurant at the corner of Piedmont and Peachtree in Buckhead to boast sharp, clean flavors. And according to chef Metin Ertürk, you’d be right. Knife is the latest sterling addition to the Buckhead restaurant scene, specializing...
secretatlanta.co
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
discoveratlanta.com
Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta
Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. It’s not every day you get the chance for a mini weekend getaway with the best of friends. Our day trip to Atlanta, Ga. turned into an overnight adventure so the boys could visit a car show.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7
When: August 6–7 Where: Monday Night Garage, West End. Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday. Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Atlanta Magazine
Build-your-own pasta and more coming to Lee + White food hall
Lee + White, the mixed-use development just off the BeltLine’s Westside Trail, is expanding and will soon feature a pop-up container village of retail shops, a hair spot called Beya Salon Studios, and a Team Rehab physical therapy facility. Like many of its mixed-use development counterparts, it will also entice visitors with a new food hall, where 13 stalls will serve a variety of cuisines. Here are the first four:
Dunkin’ is reopening its Smyrna location and you could get free doughnuts for a year
SMYRNA — Dunkin’ will celebrate the grand re-opening of its restaurant in Smyrna at 3300 South Cobb Drive on Friday, August 5. Starting at 5 a.m., the store will celebrate the opening of the Next Generation restaurant by offering the first 100 guests (in store only) Free Coffee for a Year. Guests can also receive a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, August 5.
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
Eater
These 11 Atlanta Restaurants Are Simply Beautiful
There’s no shortage of stylish restaurants giving off serious see-and-be-seen vibes in Atlanta. Designers these days have even taken to curating corners in dining rooms for people seeking an instant Instagram moment to snap a photo. But there are just some Atlanta restaurants where style and substance merge into undeniably beautiful design and decor, making dining as much about the surroundings as the food on the plate, and transforming a meal into an experience.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
scoopotp.com
Souper Jenny Comes to Roswell
Already a megastar ITP, Jenny Levinson’s Souper Jenny broadened her mini-empire to 589 Atlanta Street in Roswell near the Roswell Mill. Technically, she moved her Decatur location to the northern section of the dining toothsome twosome of Alpharetta-Roswell. Roswellians may raise an eyebrow upon gathering she departed Decatur because of the parking disaster. As restaurant powerbroker and activist Ryan Pernice, founder of RO Hospitality will be the first to tell us, downtown Roswell isn’t exactly kind to parking. However, the Roswell Mill area is more parking-friendly than nearby Canton Street.
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
CBS 46
TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). The hiring event will take place at...
