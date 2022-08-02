Read on www.13newsnow.com
Heritage High School shooter sentenced to 10 years in prison
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday, a Newport News judge sentenced Jacari Taylor to 10 years in prison for a double shooting at Heritage High School last year. He's been in jail since his September 2021 arrest, and the judge did take into account that time served when giving him the sentence. That means he has nine years left to serve, of the 10.
shoredailynews.com
Second suspect indicted in Nicholas Kyle Joseph murder case
Another young town man was indicted this week in Accomack Circuit Court on premeditated murder and related charges in connection with the death of a Painter resident who was shot multiple times in his car on Johnson Street in Onancock last October. Eighteen-year-old Daniel David Douglas, of Market Street, was...
Judge calls case ‘vile, inhumane’ during sentencing
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Investigators find explosive materials inside Virginia Beach man's home
The materials can detonate when impacted by a high speed project, like a bullet, according to the search warrant.
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage
Norfolk Police are looking high and low for some men and women to join the force and that search has expanded to people they already know but have since retired from the department.
Virginia Beach sees increase in guns being stolen from unattended vehicles
Police are reminding gun owners to not leave their guns unsecured in vehicles after Virginia Beach sees an increase in guns being stolen from vehicles.
WAVY News 10
4 people shot, 1 detained in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk left four people injured early Friday morning. According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street at Legacy Restaurant and Lounge. That’s not far from Macarthur Center.
Norfolk residents convicted on meth distribution, other charges
61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton operated a meth house on Danwood Drive in Norfolk where they stored and sold methamphetamine and marijuana.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25.5 years in prison for murder of VB mother
A man is sentenced to 25.5 years for second-degree murder and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child in connection to the death of Bellamy Gamboa.
Court documents shed light on the tragic case of 2-year-old who died from apparent neglect
From the outside, a stylish York County home that was occupied by parents Anna Raines and Jesse Gunn and grandfather Dr. Timothy Raines does not mirror the house of horrors described in court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.
Court documents: Woman texted friend saying she and her young daughter would 'look down on them from Heaven'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bond hearing was continued Thursday morning for the mother of a toddler who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel on Monday morning. Leandra Andrade was charged with a Class 4 felony on Wednesday for child neglect and abuse. Around 3:30 a.m. on...
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
Man arrested in Gates County after high-speed chase from Suffolk
Around 5:10 p.m., Gates County received information that Suffolk Police was in pursuit of a wanted man that was heading towards Gates County, North Carolina.
89-year-old Virginia woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
2 Norfolk residents convicted of selling drugs out of 'meth house'
NORFOLK, Va. — Two people from Norfolk were just convicted of gun-related charges and conspiracy to sell meth and marijuana. The U.S. Attorney for this district, Jessica Aber, sent out a release about Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton, 51, on Wednesday. Her office said Andres and Sutton ran a "meth house" on Danwood Drive.
Investigation asks if felon gun rights restoration applications used fake bills
State Police are investigating whether applications submitted by felons to restore their rights to buy or purchased guns used fake utility bills to verify their residency.
Father releases statement after 2-year-old daughter found dead at VB hotel
10 On Your Side has acquired new documents identifying the 2-year-old girl found dead inside a Virginia Beach hotel earlier this week.
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
Newport News Police to increase DUI patrols throughout weekend
There will be extra DUI patrols in Newport News starting Thursday night. According to a tweet from Newport News Police, there will be additional DUI patrols throughout the weekend.
