Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Heritage High School shooter sentenced to 10 years in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday, a Newport News judge sentenced Jacari Taylor to 10 years in prison for a double shooting at Heritage High School last year. He's been in jail since his September 2021 arrest, and the judge did take into account that time served when giving him the sentence. That means he has nine years left to serve, of the 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Second suspect indicted in Nicholas Kyle Joseph murder case

Another young town man was indicted this week in Accomack Circuit Court on premeditated murder and related charges in connection with the death of a Painter resident who was shot multiple times in his car on Johnson Street in Onancock last October. Eighteen-year-old Daniel David Douglas, of Market Street, was...
ONANCOCK, VA
WAVY News 10

4 people shot, 1 detained in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk left four people injured early Friday morning. According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street at Legacy Restaurant and Lounge. That’s not far from Macarthur Center.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

2 Norfolk residents convicted of selling drugs out of 'meth house'

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people from Norfolk were just convicted of gun-related charges and conspiracy to sell meth and marijuana. The U.S. Attorney for this district, Jessica Aber, sent out a release about Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton, 51, on Wednesday. Her office said Andres and Sutton ran a "meth house" on Danwood Drive.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

