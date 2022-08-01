uncommn Assists Carolinas CU Foundation Streamline Website

Read on www.cutoday.info
Coastal CU Named a Top Employer
RALEIGH, N.C.– Business North Carolina magazine has named Coastal Credit Union as one of its 2022 North Carolina Best Employers. Specifically, Coastal earned a place in the large company division. This is the sixth year in a row that Coastal has been on the list. “A driving force behind...
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
‘It’s just not peaceful’: Cheraw dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
Habitat provides ‘affordable, safe, decent places to live’
ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement. His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds...
Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville
Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
Ground breaks for Fairmont children’s clinic
FAIRMONT — Ground was broken Friday to kick off the construction phase of a new children’s clinic in Fairmont. South Ro
Authorities searching for escapee in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escapee out of Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
The lucky player hit the jackpot to score a massive six-figure prize.
Stolen mail left bills and letters across my Raleigh neighborhood. What can be done?
“That’s pretty low.” The discarded mail, much of it opened, included many wedding invitations scattered across the streets east of downtown.
Appalled by state laws, NCSU grad saves hundreds of neglected stray dogs and cats
Raleigh, N.C. — Rusty's Rescue Ranch founder Kathalene Murphy is trying to find homes for 24 dogs and six cats. The 22-year-old North Carolina State University graduate said Rusty's Rescue Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was forced to stop taking in dogs and cats in July when donations stalled. For...
Two PWC Employees Named “40 Under 40”
Misty Manning, Water Resources Engineering Manager, and Thomas Covington, Senior Engineer in Electrical Engineering, were selected to the Fayetteville Observer’s Annual 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. Both Misty and Thomas are Fayetteville natives and have made significant contributions through their professional careers and community commitments. Misty joined PWC...
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Olympus Property Buys North Carolina Asset for $42M
The Fayetteville-area property last traded for $21.1 million. Olympus Property has purchased Stone Gables, a 192-unit multifamily community in Raeford, N.C., for $41.9 million. Capstone Cos. worked on behalf of the seller, Maxus Realty Trust. The property last traded in 2017, when the current seller bought it from EB Real Estate Group for $21.1 million, according to Yardi Matrix.
More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
Drive-by shooter opens fire near Red Roof Inn, hitting woman and tour bus, NC cops say
The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.
